Paxton Promotes Brian Bonser to Vice President Customer Support

GREENVILLE, SC, February 7, 2024 – Paxton Inc, the international security technology manufacturer, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brian Bonser to the position of Vice President Customer Support, reporting to Chief Sales Officer, Gareth O’Hara.

Brian came to Paxton two years ago as Director of Customer Support, and during his tenure has made a major impact on the company. His combination of skills and expertise makes him the ideal candidate to take on the expanded role of Vice President Customer Support.

Gareth O’Hara commented, ‘Brian has been instrumental in developing and implementing innovative management strategies that have catapulted our customers’ experience to new heights. He has a deep understanding of operational efficiencies and cross-functional collaboration.’

‘Brian will assume responsibility for overseeing not only our customer support efforts but also the overall operational excellence of our training team. He will play a pivotal role in enhancing our customers’ experience across all touchpoints.’

As Vice President, Brian has clear goals for what he hopes to accomplish. He mentioned, ‘This is an exciting opportunity that I am extremely grateful to have. Bridging the training and support strategy is something I am passionate about and will allow us to maximize our effectiveness in both customer journeys. I look forward to getting started as soon as possible!’