Philadelphia airport to use facial recognition technology

This week, Philadelphia International Airport became part of a pilot program to use facial recognition technology, also known as Biometric Exit Screening, to confirm the identity of international travelers.

This week, the airport became part of a pilot program to use facial recognition technology, also known as Biometric Exit Screening, to confirm the identity of international travelers. Biometric screening is designed to verify travelers' identities by cross-checking facial scans with photos already on file with the federal government.

The 45-day pilot will take place at three international gates to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirm identities of departing passengers.

It includes a device like an iPad or tablet, mounted on boarding gate kiosks, and as a passenger walks towards the biometric scanner, the facial recognition device will scan their face and compare it to a database. If the face matches, the machine will clear the passenger.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been mandated by federal law to use biometric exit screenings for foreign nationals (excluding Canadian citizens who don't require a visa to enter the U.S. and diplomatic and government visa holders), according to an airport release.

"We are excited to welcome this new technology to the airport," said airport CEO Chellie Cameron. "Working with our partners at CBP and our airlines will ensure our continued dedication to safety and security."

As a partner of Customs and Border Protection, the Philadelphia airport will install equipment to capture facial images of travelers exiting the country. The customs agency will install the system for travelers entering the country. The test will be conducted at gates A15, A16 and A17 for select outbound international flights on Qatar, British Airways, Lufthansa and American Airlines.

Travelers who do not wish to participate in the "facial comparison process" may opt out, officials say. They would have to notify a customs agent or an airline or airport representative and seek an alternative means of verifying their identities and documents, officials said.

Customs and Border Protection will discard all photos of U.S. citizens within 12 hours of identity verification, according to the release.

Once the pilot program is complete, agencies will choose one of the technologies to fully implement, a process that could take up to a year.

