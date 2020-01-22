Philadelphia airport to use facial recognition technology

Airport becomes the latest participant in pilot program designed to confirm the identity of international travelers using biometrics

Marion Callahan
Bucks County Courier Times, Levittown, Pa.
Jan 22nd, 2020
This week, Philadelphia International Airport became part of a pilot program to use facial recognition technology, also known as Biometric Exit Screening, to confirm the identity of international travelers.
This week, Philadelphia International Airport became part of a pilot program to use facial recognition technology, also known as Biometric Exit Screening, to confirm the identity of international travelers.
(Robert Gauthier /Los Angeles Times)

Facial recognition scanners — similar to the technology out of a Jason Bourne movie — is being tested at Philadelphia International Airport, officials announced this week.

This week, the airport became part of a pilot program to use facial recognition technology, also known as Biometric Exit Screening, to confirm the identity of international travelers. Biometric screening is designed to verify travelers' identities by cross-checking facial scans with photos already on file with the federal government.

The 45-day pilot will take place at three international gates to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirm identities of departing passengers.

It includes a device like an iPad or tablet, mounted on boarding gate kiosks, and as a passenger walks towards the biometric scanner, the facial recognition device will scan their face and compare it to a database. If the face matches, the machine will clear the passenger.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been mandated by federal law to use biometric exit screenings for foreign nationals (excluding Canadian citizens who don't require a visa to enter the U.S. and diplomatic and government visa holders), according to an airport release.

"We are excited to welcome this new technology to the airport," said airport CEO Chellie Cameron. "Working with our partners at CBP and our airlines will ensure our continued dedication to safety and security."

As a partner of Customs and Border Protection, the Philadelphia airport will install equipment to capture facial images of travelers exiting the country. The customs agency will install the system for travelers entering the country. The test will be conducted at gates A15, A16 and A17 for select outbound international flights on Qatar, British Airways, Lufthansa and American Airlines.

Travelers who do not wish to participate in the "facial comparison process" may opt out, officials say. They would have to notify a customs agent or an airline or airport representative and seek an alternative means of verifying their identities and documents, officials said.

Customs and Border Protection will discard all photos of U.S. citizens within 12 hours of identity verification, according to the release.

Once the pilot program is complete, agencies will choose one of the technologies to fully implement, a process that could take up to a year.

———

©2020 Bucks County Courier Times, Levittown, Pa.

Visit Bucks County Courier Times, Levittown, Pa. at www.buckscountycouriertimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

More in Facial Recognition Solutions
Beginning this month, the Lockport School District, near the Canadian border, will become one of the first school systems in the country to try out facial recognition software.
N.Y. school district to push forward with facial recognition software despite privacy concerns
Lockport schools to become one of first school systems in the country to use the technology
Jan 6th, 2020
A woman accused of stealing two grills from a Florida hardware store was caught through facial recognition programs that analyzed security footage from a bulletin posted on social media, according to an arrest report.
Facial recognition system leads to arrest in theft at Fla. hardware store
Program analyzed footage from a social media bulletin to identify suspect
Jan 2nd, 2020
Since November, Customs and Border Protection has utilized biometric facial comparison tools in Laredo. Essentially, this automates the process where officers would match people&rsquo;s faces to their photo ID.
CBP begins using facial comparison program at U.S.-Mexico border crossing
Facial recognition tech now in place at four land ports and 25 airports across the country
Jan 2nd, 2020
Facial recognition is a fast-advancing technology in a constant cycle of improvements and is widely adopted across the public and private sectors. Reports from non-biased organizations like NIST are immensely valuable.
SIA applauds NIST study on facial recognition
The study recognizes areas for improvement within algorithms and offers direction for technology advance
Dec 27th, 2019
SIA, ASIS and PSA Security Network discuss technology, business trends to watch in this SecurityInfoWatch.com roundtable.
Roundtable: Security Tech, Business Trends to Watch in 2020
Industry experts share their predictions for the year ahead
Dec 27th, 2019
Delta Air Lines begins to allow passengers to use facial recognition cameras to confirm their identity at an LAX boarding gate on Sept. 6, 2019. Sea-Tac in Seattle is the first airport to resist the federal push for biometric identification technologies.
Wash. airport resists federal push for facial recognition, other biometric technologies
Moratorium at Sea-Tac only applies to areas under the control of port authority
Dec 13th, 2019
The movement to fully hyperconverged solutions is positioning a synthetic cognition or AI to take control of a city, government, utility, etc.
Secured Communication and the Future of the Converged World
The question of how we use data to benefit the process of doing our jobs more effectively is a constant
Dec 13th, 2019
Timothy J. Pastore, Esq., is a Partner in the New York office of Saul Ewing Arnstein &amp; Lehr LLP (www.saul.com), where he is the Chair of the Security Systems Practice Group. Before entering private practice, Mr. Pastore was an officer and Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Air Force and a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice. Reach him at (212) 980-7204 or by e-mail at timothy.pastore@saul.com.
Legal Brief: More Major Companies Fighting Illinois Biometrics Law
Lowe's and Home Depot join Facebook as defendants in lawsuits over the use of facial recognition
Dec 12th, 2019
The latest version of Avigilon Control Center (ACC) incorporates artificial intelligence-powered facial recognition technology.
Avigilon adds appearance alerts to commercial video management software
AI-powered facial recognition technology will help commercial customers enhance safety and efficiency
Dec 9th, 2019
Temitope Akinyemi, the chief privacy officer for the New York State Eduction Department, wrote to Lockport Superintendent Michelle Bradley saying that if privacy changes, which further clarify students won&apos;t be in the system database, are made then the state education department will allow the district to use its facial and object recognition system.
N.Y. school district moves closer to being able to use facial, object recognition system
State's chief privacy officer says if Lockport adopts privacy recommendations then they will be allowed to use controversial tech
Dec 4th, 2019
Public safety, law enforcement and anti-terrorist governmental mandates will greatly enhance surveillance camera shipments reaching 135 million in 2024.
New research touts access control, body-worn video, surveillance cameras to boost biometrics market
ABI Research says these three tech areas will see the most growth in the biometric market between now and 2024
Dec 3rd, 2019
Lacking permission to use its 300 digital cameras for facial recognition, officials at the Lockport City School District came up with another idea: Use the cameras to look for guns instead.
N.Y. school district wants to use facial-recognition system to watch for guns
Without permission to use technology on faces, Lockport schools seek to use solution to detect other threats
Nov 25th, 2019
Delta Air Lines, Sea-Tac&rsquo;s second-largest carrier, is implementing facial recognition to use with international travelers at its gates by year-end.
Delta to use facial recognition system at Wash. airport
Technology to be used on passengers traveling internationally
Nov 25th, 2019
Now Portland City Councilors Pious Ali and Brian Batson want the city to formally ban the use of facial recognition technology and similar identification tools by city employees, including the city&rsquo;s police department.
Portland, Maine, considers ban on face recognition technology
Proposed ordinance would prohibit city employees from using such systems
Nov 18th, 2019