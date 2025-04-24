Identy.io achieves NIST validation in latest Proprietary Fingerprint Template evaluation

Identy.io has received validation from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a U.S. Department of Commerce agency that promotes innovation through the development of scientific standards and measurements, in its latest Proprietary Fingerprint Template (PFTIII) evaluation.

This test, in effect in the industry since October 2019, is a fingerprint technology evaluation exploring the performance and accuracy of proprietary fingerprint templates as used in one-to-one matching, and Identy.io’s first submission places the company at the top with other US vendors.

While PFT III is designed to evaluate fingerprint matching engines using legacy scanner-based images (touch), Identy.io’s proprietary technology has been developed to operate across both touch and touchless domains.

The inclusion of Identy.io in this evaluation confirms the strategic expansion of the company's end-to-end capabilities to now obtain recognition from one of the world's most rigorous benchmark programs.

Identy.io obtains and processes all the biometric information on the user's cell phone, using only the device's camera and its flash. This increases the security of the entire process, avoids possible data leakage or losses, and maximizes applicability for public and private administrations or entities that implement it, as it is not necessary to make new investments in third-party infrastructures or cloud management.

According to Jesús Aragón, CEO of Identy.io, “The PFTIII test evaluates only touch-to-touch performance, but our matcher understands both worlds. We’ve trained it on both types of data—touch and touchless—and in our internal evaluations, we’ve seen significantly better interoperability results than any other vendor.” This hybrid strength is critical as governments and corporations increasingly demand biometric systems that can bridge legacy infrastructure and emerging mobile environments.

With this recognition, Identy.io now offers a complete biometric solution, combining secure mobile capture with robust, NIST-evaluated fingerprint matching. The matcher performs in both 1:1 and 1:N configurations, and its mobile derivative is fully deployable on mobile devices, enabling digital ID applications in offline, on-device, or field-based settings.

“We’ve taken the big machines everyone tests with and made them mobile,” said Aragón. “Our matcher works not just in the lab—it works in the real world, on real devices, where it’s needed most. We’re not just entering this space; we’re helping shape it. Interoperability isn’t a buzzword for us—it’s a reality we’ve engineered into our stack from day one. And that’s something no other vendor is delivering at this level."