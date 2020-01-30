PACOM GMS Multi-site Platform provides security for Georgia’s largest credit union

The $6 billion Delta Community is Georgia’s largest credit union with more than 400,000 members, 26 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations.

Sarasota, FL—29 January 2020—PACOM Systems, which designs, develops, and manufactures industry-leading security platforms for enterprise multi-site and campus environments today announced that Delta Community Credit Union has deployed PACOM’s GMS security platform to its growing network of 29 branches. The value-added reseller (VAR) for this on-going project is Southern Bank Equipment & ATMs of Duluth, Georgia.

The $6 billion Delta Community is Georgia’s largest credit union with more than 400,000 members, 26 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. Approximately five years ago, its access management system was moved in-house. Now, Southern Bank Equipment & ATMs handles hardware needs; system alarm monitoring is performed by a third-party; and PACOM provides the GMS security platform to Delta Community branches nationwide.

GMS is a robust multi-site security management platform, providing integration between access control, intrusion, video, intercom, and virtually any building management or security solution. It is designed to manage thousands of locations simultaneously through a single interface, while providing industry-leading availability and redundancy. GMS meets end-user demands for a multi-site security system with multiple integrations.

PACOM staff oversaw the transition of Delta Community branches from the old system, and provided training for Delta Community employees to administer the new GMS system.

“It was important for us to be able to make changes on the fly and change access privileges quickly,” said Kim Hodgkin, Corporate Security Manager for Delta Community. “With PACOM, our team can complete system updates in-house and manage the system from our corporate headquarters, so we are covered 24/7/365.”

System alarms are a big part of Hodgkin’s management of the system. He estimates receiving 12 to 36 alarms per week, and he reviews each incident to determine the cause and resolve the problem.

“Sometimes we have false motion detection alarms,” he explained. “The PACOM system sends an immediate alert which enables us to easily access video surveillance so we can understand the problem and resolve it quickly.”

Hodgkin says Delta Community, which has more than 1,100 employees and vendors under access management, requires a robust, multi-capability system, as well as dependable vendor support from PACOM.

“The platform is set up for ease of use and less IT involvement,” added Hodgkin. “We appreciate being able to control functionality when needed, and look forward to continuing to optimize system management and results.”

About PACOM

PACOM Systems designs, develops and manufactures industry-leading security platforms for enterprise multi-site and campus environments integrating hardware and software into a single solution. With more than 36 years of experience and a proven track record of innovation across different sectors and geographies, PACOM protects vital assets and makes security management easier. Operating on a global basis, PACOM has offices in Australia, USA, United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Sweden.