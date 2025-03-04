Ridge Security announces RidgeGen in RidgeBot 5.2

Ridge Security is excited to announce the release of RidgeBot 5.2, featuring RidgeGen, an advanced security service module powered by specially trained Generative AI (GenAI) language models.

RidgeGen significantly enhances the efficiency and accuracy of security testing, further solidifying Ridge Security’s position as a disruptor in the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) market. With its dual AI engine—TensorFlow-based and GenAI-based—RidgeBot 5.2 precisely identifies cyber risks with zero false positives.

The RidgeGen model supports multiple languages and data formats, delivering context-aware and seamless detection for enhanced security testing. Operating entirely onboard within RidgeBot, RidgeGen does not require external cloud access during execution, ensuring maximum privacy and security.

The first RidgeGen-powered use case introduced in RidgeBot 5.2 is Personal Identifiable Information (PII) detection, a critical security concern that demands contextual precision. With the specially trained Small Language Model, RidgeGen outperforms the ChatGPT and UniNER-7B models, achieving an impressive 99.6% accuracy rate in detecting PII.

“RidgeGen is a significant innovation milestone that demonstrates how the cybersecurity industry can safely and privately leverage generative AI capabilities,” said Lydia Zhang, co-founder and President of Ridge Security. “With RidgeGen, we’re unlocking a new realm of possibilities in security validation. Thanks to our open architecture and dual AI engine, RidgeBot not only addresses today’s cyber threats but also evolves to tackle future challenges.”

Expanded Capabilities in RidgeBot 5.2

In addition to RidgeGen, RidgeBot 5.2 introduces three newly available security validation scenarios focused on assessing security control effectiveness in:

Endpoint security

Data filtration

Active Directory information reconnaissance

With this release, RidgeBot 5.2 advances the integration of AI-driven security validation by combining automated penetration testing and security control validation into a single, powerful platform.