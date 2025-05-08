Conifers.ai announces MSSP program for SOC operations

Conifers.ai unveiled a new program for managed security service providers (MSSPs), offering AI capabilities and multi-tenancy features. The MSSP program blends technology, phased onboarding, and integration so service providers can scale to support more customers with less financial impact.

“Our team has extensive experience working with service providers. We understand their pain points and the constant pressure to safeguard customers while growing their businesses,” said Tom Findling, co-founder and CEO of Conifers. “With this knowledge, we designed our patent-pending agentic AI platform to boost their effectiveness and efficiency with high-quality investigations so they can meet demand head-on, delivering excellence for customers and accelerating business growth.”

The platform continuously ingests security incidents and, in conjunction with tenant-based institutional knowledge, provides deep, contextual investigations for each client with customer-specific dashboards. Centralized tenant management and nested multi-tenancy capabilities integrate into any tech stack.

Features:

Multi-tier service offerings and support for a large variety of security products

Multi-tenancy features and AI

MSSP-friendly pricing

Integrate with existing tools and processes

Dedicated, white-glove support for MSSPs

