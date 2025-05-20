Saifr to bring compliance AI agents to Microsoft Azure AI Foundry

Saifr announced an expansion of its integration with Microsoft, following the addition of Saifr AI models to the Microsoft Azure AI Foundry model catalog last year. Saifr compliance AI agents are now coming to Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, enabling Microsoft customers to benefit from advanced compliance solutions for regulated industries, starting with financial services.

At Microsoft Build 2025, Saifr introduced its Communication Compliance Agent, which creates a seamless user experience for clients in the financial industry. The agent can be deployed on human- or LLM-generated content. The Saifr agent identifies potentially noncompliant text and suggests a more compliant, fair, and balanced version, helping end users adhere to relevant communications guidelines and rules from US regulators.

"The Saifr agent puts humans at the center, equipping them with a simple way to create communications that are more compliant," said Vall Herard, CEO of Saifr. "Saifr turns regulation into code users can run in their daily productivity tools, bringing efficiency at scale. With this integration, an enterprise can easily deploy Saifr's compliance capabilities to thousands of users."

Azure customers can integrate Saifr directly into their Azure instances or content generation tools, including any Microsoft 365 E5 products. For example, the Saifr Communication Compliance Agent can be deployed in financially focused chatbots and LLM financial retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) processes. Additionally, as part of this partnership, Saifr will open-source the agent template as an industry standard.

"Regulated industries, such as financial services, face unique challenges that advanced technologies can help address," said Yina Arenas, Vice President of Product – Azure AI Foundry at Microsoft. "Our collaboration with Saifr provides specialized regulatory insights via AI capabilities that promote innovation across the industry and can deliver significant efficiency gains to clients."