Nortal acquires Nearsure to expand AI enterprise solutions across the Americas
Nortal, a multinational digital transformation company, today announced its acquisition of Nearsure, a U.S.-based technology solutions provider with talent across 18 Latin American countries. The merger accelerates Nortal’s expansion across the Americas by tapping into Latin America’s world-class tech talent and increasing capacity for scalable, high-impact delivery.
Founded in 2018, Nearsure’s expertise includes enterprise solutions, low-code and SaaS development, AI-driven digital transformation and consulting, custom software development, and staff augmentation. The company’s partners include Adobe, Microsoft, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.
“This marks an exciting new chapter for Nortal in the Americas,” said Alain Dias, CEO, North America for Nortal. “By joining forces with Nearsure, we’re combining Nortal’s global scale and U.S. market strength with Nearsure’s trusted client relationships and exceptional delivery across Latin America. Together, we're bringing expanded capabilities in AI, military-grade cybersecurity, and enterprise transformation to customers, accelerating impact through our platform partnerships.”
This acquisition strengthens Nortal’s position in the Americas by introducing a nearshore delivery model that enhances agility and operational scale. Nearsure’s presence across Latin America gives Nortal the ability to deliver faster and closer to customers.
“Nearsure has always known that talent knows no borders—and with Nortal’s global scale, we can now prove it,” said Giuliana Corbo, CEO of Nearsure. “This isn’t just a merger. It is a launchpad into a new era for us. It involves accelerating the achievement of our key objectives, such as expanding operations in the U.S., establishing operations in Europe, and the ability to offer our clients and teams today's most in-demand capabilities, such as cybersecurity and a deeper offering in AI business transformation."
In the U.S., Nortal and Nearsure will work together to reimagine critical infrastructure sectors, including healthcare, financial services, communications, and government, where innovation, security, and long-term resilience are imperative.
Nearsure will merge with Nortal’s U.S. operations and rebrand in 2025. The combined leadership teams will ensure continuity and enhance collaboration while maintaining the same level of service customers have come to expect and creating new opportunities for employees to grow and make an impact in the Americas and globally.