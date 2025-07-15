Nortal acquires Nearsure to expand AI enterprise solutions across the Americas

Nortal, a multinational digital transformation company, today announced its acquisition of Nearsure, a U.S.-based technology solutions provider with talent across 18 Latin American countries. The merger accelerates Nortal’s expansion across the Americas by tapping into Latin America’s world-class tech talent and increasing capacity for scalable, high-impact delivery.

Founded in 2018, Nearsure’s expertise includes enterprise solutions, low-code and SaaS development, AI-driven digital transformation and consulting, custom software development, and staff augmentation. The company’s partners include Adobe, Microsoft, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.