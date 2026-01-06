DESLOC Brings Solar Power, Advanced Biometrics, and Full Entryway Visibility to Smart Locks at CES 2026
Key Highlights
- The K140 Plus offers contactless palm vein biometrics and radar-based gesture unlocking, emphasizing hygiene and convenience while enabling remote management.
- The V150 Plus features integrated perovskite solar panels for sustainable power and advanced facial and fingerprint recognition for enhanced security.
- The S150 Max provides a comprehensive view of the front door with dual cameras, AI alerts for visitors and packages, and integrated facial and fingerprint recognition for full-home awareness.
- All models feature rechargeable batteries, app connectivity, and compatibility with voice assistants, blending security with everyday usability.
LAS VEGAS — At CES 2026, DESLOC is using the world’s largest consumer technology showcase to signal its next phase of innovation in residential access control. The company, a subsidiary of DESMAN and a global provider of smart lock solutions, is unveiling three new smart locks that push beyond traditional keyless entry to address sustainability, frictionless access, and comprehensive front-door awareness.
On display at Venetian Booth #52871, the new K140 Plus, V150 Plus, and S150 Max models expand DESLOC’s portfolio with features rarely seen together in consumer smart locks, including touchless palm vein recognition, radar-based gesture unlocking, integrated perovskite solar power, and dual high-resolution cameras. Together, the lineup reflects DESLOC’s strategy of blending advanced security technologies with everyday usability for modern homeowners.
“Smart security is no longer about choosing between advanced features or simplicity; it’s about delivering both in a way that homeowners can trust,” said Mark Dong, CEO of DESLOC. “We see an opportunity to challenge expectations in the U.S. market by bringing proven global innovations—advanced biometrics, sustainable power, and integrated security—into products that feel seamless, reliable, and built for families.”
Touchless Biometrics Take Center StageThe K140 Plus introduces a contactless approach to home access, combining palm vein biometric authentication with radar-activated gesture unlocking. Designed to reduce physical interaction with the lock itself, the model allows users to unlock the door with a wave of the hand or a palm scan, a feature set aimed at both convenience and hygiene-conscious households.
In addition to its biometric capabilities, the K140 Plus includes built-in Wi-Fi for remote management, app-based alerts, and voice assistant compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. A 10,000 mAh rechargeable battery supports daily use, with USB-C emergency power as a backup. DESLOC positions the K140 Plus as an entry point to advanced biometrics, with preorders opening in January 2026 at a price under $200.
Solar Power Comes to Smart Locks
The V150 Plus marks what DESLOC describes as an industry first: a consumer smart lock powered in part by an integrated perovskite solar panel. Unlike traditional solar cells, perovskite technology is optimized for low-light conditions, allowing the lock to generate supplemental power even in shaded entryways or overcast environments.
The solar panel works in tandem with a removable 10,000 mAh battery, extending operational life and reducing the need for manual recharging. The V150 Plus also incorporates 3D facial recognition with liveness detection and an AI-driven fingerprint sensor designed to improve accuracy over time, even for users with worn or damaged fingerprints. DESLOC expects the V150 Plus to be available for pre-order in the second quarter of 2026, priced under $300.
A Full View of the Front Door
Rounding out the lineup is the S150 Max, a smart lock designed to serve as a central hub for front-door visibility. The device integrates a dual-camera system—combining a forward-facing 2.5K camera with a downward-facing 2K lens—to deliver a full top-to-bottom view of visitors and packages. The system provides a 176-degree vertical field of view and pairs with AI-powered alerts that distinguish between family members, pets, deliveries, and unknown visitors.
Inside the home, a built-in four-inch digital peephole display provides a live view of the entryway without requiring a mobile app. Like the V150 Plus, the S150 Max includes 3D facial recognition and DESLOC’s AI-enhanced fingerprint sensor, along with a larger 15,000 mAh rechargeable battery. The S150 Max is slated to launch in the third quarter of 2026 with an MSRP under $400.
Expanding the Smart Entryway
By combining sustainability, advanced biometrics, and integrated video into its latest releases, DESLOC is positioning itself at the intersection of smart home convenience and residential security. The new lineup underscores a broader industry shift toward entryway solutions that do more than unlock a door—serving instead as intelligent, always-on access points that adapt to homeowner behavior.
DESLOC is showcasing the K140 Plus, V150 Plus, and S150 Max at CES 2026 in Las Vegas at the Venetian, Booth #52871. Additional information is available at www.desloc.com.
About DESLOC
DESLOC is a global smart lock provider with more than 16 years of experience developing secure, reliable, and user-friendly access solutions for modern homes. Backed by parent company DESMAN, one of Asia’s leading smart lock manufacturers with nearly 10 million household users worldwide, DESLOC draws on advanced biometric technologies, rigorous product testing, and more than 300 industry patents to deliver long-lasting, accessible smart security for homeowners at every stage of adoption.