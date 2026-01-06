DESLOC Brings Solar Power, Advanced Biometrics, and Full Entryway Visibility to Smart Locks at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS — At CES 2026, DESLOC is using the world’s largest consumer technology showcase to signal its next phase of innovation in residential access control. The company, a subsidiary of DESMAN and a global provider of smart lock solutions, is unveiling three new smart locks that push beyond traditional keyless entry to address sustainability, frictionless access, and comprehensive front-door awareness.

On display at Venetian Booth #52871, the new K140 Plus, V150 Plus, and S150 Max models expand DESLOC’s portfolio with features rarely seen together in consumer smart locks, including touchless palm vein recognition, radar-based gesture unlocking, integrated perovskite solar power, and dual high-resolution cameras. Together, the lineup reflects DESLOC’s strategy of blending advanced security technologies with everyday usability for modern homeowners.

“Smart security is no longer about choosing between advanced features or simplicity; it’s about delivering both in a way that homeowners can trust,” said Mark Dong, CEO of DESLOC. “We see an opportunity to challenge expectations in the U.S. market by bringing proven global innovations—advanced biometrics, sustainable power, and integrated security—into products that feel seamless, reliable, and built for families.”

Touchless Biometrics Take Center Stage

The K140 Plus introduces a contactless approach to home access, combining palm vein biometric authentication with radar-activated gesture unlocking. Designed to reduce physical interaction with the lock itself, the model allows users to unlock the door with a wave of the hand or a palm scan, a feature set aimed at both convenience and hygiene-conscious households.