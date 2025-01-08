VicOne and MediaTek demonstrate cybersecurity with automotive telematics at CES 2025

VicOne, an automotive cybersecurity solutions provider, today announced its xCarbon demonstration at CES 2025 with MediaTek to highlight telematics capabilities for high-performance, accurate communications and information-gathering within and beyond vehicles.

Telematics encompasses telecommunications, vehicular technologies (road transport, road safety, etc.), electrical engineering (sensors, instrumentation, wireless communications, etc.), and computer science (multimedia, Internet, etc.). Therefore, security protection software equipped with telematics can maximize the prevention of cyber threats and safeguard the safety of vehicles on the move.

VicOne’s xCarbon is a lightweight, modularized, and configurable software-based intrusion detection or prevention system (IDS/IPS) that will secure automotive telematics for all such communications. With its flexible advantages, xCarbon effectively detects malicious system activities, network threats, and controller area network (CAN) anomalies with minimal usage of the central processing unit (CPU) and memory.

MediaTek and VicOne at CES 2025 are showcasing how their solutions work together to successfully subvert an array of threats:

Malicious web access in which sensitive information could be stolen

Shellshock attacks in which harmful commands could be triggered remotely

Unknown app execution, which could lead to data breaches, unauthorized access, and degraded system performance

“Quick, reliable, and effective data and voice transmissions in the unfolding age of SDVs (software-defined vehicles) demand a superior level of reliable processing power to react to changing conditions and directions, and MediaTek is uncommonly well-positioned to deliver the premium, value-based products for fully connected vehicles and all v2x (vehicle-to-everything) communications,” said Max Cheng, chief executive officer of VicOne. “We are excited to showcase together with MediaTek, the worldwide leading chipset company, on how our solutions enabled by AI (artificial intelligence) bring state-of-the-art cybersecurity to the telematics applications, conveying peace of mind to automakers and their suppliers to adopt increasingly advanced services while maintaining safety, data security, and regulatory compliance.”

The world’s automobiles are growing steadily more complex and vulnerable to cyberthreats in the adoption of more connectivity, AI, automated driving systems (ADS), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Cyberattacks in the space are growing more prevalent and intricate, with the automotive-manufacturing supply chain emerging as a prime target of criminals.

Meet VicOne and its array of partners at CES 2025, which continues through January 10. To learn more about VicOne’s involvement at CES 2025, please visit https://vicone.com/ces.