Vivint Smart Home wins 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award for outdoor camera

Product named “Connected Home Security Product of the Year”

Jan 22nd, 2020
The Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro is an AI-powered security camera that intelligently detects and deters lurkers around your home. (Photo: Business Wire)
January 07, 2020 11:16 AM Eastern Standard Time

PROVO, Utah--()--Vivint Smart Home, a leading smart home company in North America, today announced that IoT Breakthrough named the Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro its “Connected Home Security Product of the Year” for 2020. The Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro is an AI-powered security camera that intelligently detects and deters lurkers around your home.

“The Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro goes beyond just awareness by introducing a new layer of protection that actually helps prevent crime,” said Jeremy Warren, chief technology officer at Vivint Smart Home. “This IoT Breakthrough recognition showcases our commitment to innovation that helps homeowners protect what matters most.”

With the Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro, you choose the area of your property you want to protect by defining a surveillance zone. The camera is designed to intelligently detect people within this zone, not pets or passing cars. The camera’s Smart Sentry feature determines if someone is a lurker based on how long they remain on your property. The camera will then automatically deter any lurkers with a red light and a warning tone.

“Vivint has established itself as a strong leader and innovator in the smart home space,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “The Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro showcases the positive evolution of innovation through both AI and IoT to protect what is most valuable to us. We congratulate the company on its well-deserved IoT Breakthrough Award.”

The Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro is available as part of an integrated Vivint smart home system, which also includes a Vivint Smart Hub and smart locks, lights, thermostats, doorbell and indoor cameras, garage door control, security sensors, car protection and more. For more information, visit www.vivint.com/outdoor-camera-pro.

IoT Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet of Things (IoT) market. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from companies around the world. The organization previously recognized Vivint Car Guard as its “Connected Car OBDII Product of the Year” in 2019 and Vivint Smart Home as its “Connected Home Company of the Year” in 2018.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.5 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

