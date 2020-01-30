Wawa data breach info now for sale on the dark web, report says

Security firm says some of the data appears to have been falsified and only six states seem to have been affected

Karin Price Mueller
The Patriot-News, Harrisburg, Pa.
Jan 30th, 2020
Hackers who accessed the payment card information of more than 30 million Wawa customers are now selling the information on the dark web, according to cybersecurity firm Gemini Advisory.
(Tampa Bay Times file photo/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)

For an average of $17, you can get your hands on credit and debit card data stolen during December’s massive Wawa data breach.

Hackers who accessed the payment card information of more than 30 million Wawa customers are now selling the information on the dark web, according to cybersecurity firm Gemini Advisory

The data dump happened on a dark web marketplace called The Joker’s Stash — known as a place to buy and sell credit and debit card information, Gemini said. It began posting the information on Monday night, it added.

Joker’s Stash said the full collection of data, called “BIGBADABOOM-III,” would include 30 million U.S. records across more than 40 states, and another one million from non-U.S. sources, according to the report.

Wawa acknowledged the report with a press release, saying: “We have alerted our payment card processor, payment card brands, and card issuers to heighten fraud monitoring activities to help further protect any customer information.”

It also said “no debit card PIN numbers, credit card CVV2 numbers or other personal information were involved."

But technology company ZDNet got its hands on some of the dark web information, and it said CVV2 numbers were included, despite Wawa’s statement.

And despite the claims by Joker’s Stash, Gemini said some of the released data appears to have been “falsified,” and only six states seem to have been affected.

“The median price of U.S.-issued records from this breach is currently $17, with some of the international records priced as high as $210 per card,” Gemini said.

The breach is among the biggest of all time, coming up fast behind the 2014 Home Depot hack that affected 50 million customers and the 2013 Target breach, which exposed records from 40 million customers.

If you were affected by the Wawa breach, this is what you should do next.

