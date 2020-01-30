Massey Services confirms ransomware attack

No customer or employee data compromised

Marco Santana
Orlando Sentinel
Jan 30th, 2020
Massey Services is investigating a December data attack, the company confirmed Tuesday.
Orlando-based Massey Services is investigating a Dec. 6 ransomware attack on its data that company officials say did not compromise any customer or employee information.

As soon as it was detected, the company took its systems offline and began a forensic analysis with an assist from California-based Crowdstrike.

“The forensic information that we’ve been able to ascertain doesn’t demonstrate any improper access of customer data," Senior Vice President of Customer Service Jeff Buhler told the Sentinel in an email. "All credit card information is tokenized and stored with a secure third-party vendor. There is no evidence of any improper access there as well.”

Cyberattacks have become more commonplace in recent years, with major data breaches of large companies like Capital One Bank, Marriott and Yahoo! all falling victim to attacks in recent years.

Buhler said no payment was made to the ransomware demand. The plan is to keep customers informed as the investigation unfolds, Buhler said.

Massey Services provides pest prevention, termite protection and landscaping work.

According to its website, it has more than 600,000 customers throughout Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and North Carolina.

