Quorum Cyber acquires Difenda to strengthen Microsoft Security service offerings

Quorum Cyber today announced the acquisition of Difenda, a Canadian-based, full-stack Microsoft Security Managed Services company.

Since 2008, Difenda has grown to over 80 employees and serves a diverse range of customers across the manufacturing, financial services, energy, retail, technology, and healthcare industries. A Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, the company has a growing customer base in the United States and Canada, with offices in Oakville, Ontario, and Goodyear, Arizona.

With Difenda’s strong foothold in the North American market, today’s acquisition aligns with Quorum Cyber’s strategic objective to accelerate its global expansion and scale meaningfully into new regions. Simultaneously, joining Quorum Cyber will enable Difenda to deliver more value, new and enhanced services, and more Microsoft innovations for customers.

Federico Charosky, CEO and Founder of Quorum Cyber, commented, “I am thrilled to announce our acquisition of Difenda. Many things attracted us to Difenda, but what stood out were our shared objectives and values and the fundamental integrity of both teams. Both businesses truly believe in helping organizations thrive in an increasingly unpredictable and hostile digital landscape. This deal is the very definition of being stronger together.”

Charosky continued, “This is a significant step in Quorum Cyber’s journey, and I’m incredibly excited about the opportunities it will bring and what we will be able to achieve for our customers globally.”

Difenda founder and CEO, Manoj Arora, remarked, “For the past decade, Difenda has delivered top-tier cybersecurity outcomes across North America, supported by our Microsoft partnership. As we continue to expand our reach and enhance our offerings, we sought a strategic partner who shared our vision and values—one who could help us scale our capabilities and continue to deliver exceptional results. In Quorum Cyber, we found that perfect partner. This acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Difenda."

“Difenda’s North American footprint and strong customer relationships across a wide array of industries will bolster Quorum Cyber as it scales meaningfully and expands into new markets,” said Darren Battistoni, Managing Director of Charlesbank Capital Partners. “Today’s investment speaks to the immense opportunity we saw for growth when we partnered with Quorum Cyber earlier this year, and we are thrilled to see our vision for this company advanced with this important acquisition.”