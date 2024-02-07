Horizon3.ai unveils Phishing Impact Testing

By adding a few lines of JavaScript code provided by NodeZero to phishing pages created using popular testing tools, organizations can automatically channel captured credentials into an active NodeZero penetration test. This test then utilizes those phished credentials in conjunction with exploitable security weaknesses discovered by NodeZero as part of its attack against the network.

The outcome is a comprehensive report detailing the impact of each phished credential, offering organizations unprecedented insights into their security posture. This not only enhances their understanding of potential threats but also drives effective improvements to safeguard their systems against real-world attacks.

“We tested the new capability that NodeZero brings to the table against a group of people who we call our ‘clickers,’ and three users entered their valid credentials. NodeZero then used those credentials during its internal pentests, and the results were enlightening, to say the least. We do plan to incorporate this solution into our phishing program going forward. We love the perspective of using credentials to see what different users can access, and the integration with KnowB4 was very easy to implement,” said an Information Security Analyst for a large U.S. retail chain.

“I was super excited about the Phishing Impact test in NodeZero. It's the exact thing we've been missing and will, no doubt, be eye-opening for our users and executive team,” said a Database Administrator for a public services organization.

Horizon3.ai's Phishing Impact testing with NodeZero is a first-of-its-kind tool, equipping organizations with the knowledge and resources to proactively address vulnerabilities in their cybersecurity defenses.

Easily Interoperates With Popular Phishing Awareness Solutions

The NodeZero Phishing Impact test is resource-light: it’s easily conducted by IT and security team members by simply adding a few lines of JavaScript generated by NodeZero to their phishing page. Credentials of users “hooked by the lure” are automatically injected into a running NodeZero pentest via the JavaScript copied into the phishing page.

With legitimate credentials in hand, this type of testing reveals if an attacker would next be able to:

Find and gain access to your private data stores

Gain admin access to other hosts in your network

Move laterally to compromise your cloud environments

Elevate their privileges and take over your domains

Exploit unpatched vulnerabilities in your internal systems

Achieve even more

The Phishing Impact test is conducted with Horizon3.ai’s secure methods that ensure clear text credentials are not maintained outside of the test’s ephemeral infrastructure.

Each phished credential is added to the NodeZero platform as a “Notable Event” with a timestamp. Testers see the running list of credentials being tested in the Credentials window in the NodeZero UI.

Helps Security Teams Access Policies and Responses, Prioritize Systemic Issues

In addition to revealing to users the potential gravity of being phished, NodeZero Phishing Impact testing helps security teams assess their defenses. Learning that a phished employee could lead to domain compromise can inspire security teams to tighten their least privilege controls.

