Sumo Logic signs strategic collaboration agreement with AWS

Sumo Logic today announced that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The SCA will focus on continued innovation to accelerate cybersecurity, application observability and automation fueled by artificial intelligence (AI) through Sumo Logic’s partner-first go-to-market motion). Specifically, service enhancements such as Sumo Logic's SaaS Log Analytics Platform with Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Security Lake will drive innovation in cloud security and observability, providing powerful visibility and transparency across all AWS environments. “Since our founding, Sumo Logic made a strategic bet to go all in with AWS. We’re built on AWS and have been a design partner in a multitude of solutions and go-to-market initiatives over the years to unify cloud insights and ignite action through the power of log analytics,” said Timm Hoyt, SVP of Worldwide Partners and Alliances. “We are delighted about this SCA as we head into a second decade of bringing together the best technologies to help customers build and secure their business across AWS and in the cloud.”

Sumo Logic unifies and analyzes enterprise data, translating it into actionable insights through one AI-powered cloud-native log analytics platform. This single source of truth enables Dev, Sec and Ops teams to simplify complexity, collaborate efficiently and accelerate data-driven decisions that drive business value.

“The SCA with Sumo Logic strengthens our shared vision and commitment to giving our joint customers real-time visibility across their AWS workloads with AI-powered log analytics that break down the silos across security, developers and IT operations,” said Alan Braun, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships and AWS Marketplace at AWS. “We are pleased to collaborate with Sumo Logic to help make the digital world faster, reliable and more secure by unifying insights to ignite action.”

“This strategic collaboration underscores Sumo Logic’s Partner First approach and investment in advancements that give clients the ability to harness the full potential of AI-driven analytics in cloud security and application observability,” said Quentin Rhoads-Herrera, Managing Director of Cybersecurity Managed Services & Platforms for Stratascale. “This collaboration amplifies Stratascale’s ability to deliver unparalleled insights and automation, ensuring that our clients can confidently navigate the complexities of modern IT landscapes. By integrating Sumo Logic's advanced log analytics with AWS's robust infrastructure, we are poised to provide next-generation solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency but fortify cybersecurity postures, driving transformative business outcomes.”

“We have been a long-time partner of Sumo Logic, working together to deliver world-class Cloud SIEM technology to help our customers speed up incident investigations by automatically triaging alerts and correlating threats through log analytics,” said Craig Stamm, CEO of Zyston. “It’s fantastic to see Sumo Logic continue to deepen its strategic collaboration with AWS as it helps strengthen the collective ecosystem of partnerships we have with leading cybersecurity organizations that enable Zyston to engage with their clients to build, manage and mature their cybersecurity programs.”

As a leading electronic data interchange (EDI) provider that helps power retail supply chains worldwide, SPS Commerce has an expansive infrastructure to serve more than 120,000 customers. It consists of on-premises systems, cloud footprints in AWS and a wide range of custom applications and toolsets. From switches and routers to AWS logs, all the telemetry comes together in Sumo Logic to triage alerts and correlate threats across the company’s infrastructure.

“As the world’s leading retail supply chain network, it’s really important that we consistently deliver highly available, high-performance services to our customers. Delivering industry-leading innovative services demands that our technology teams deploy frequently and also react quickly and confidently to performance or security anomalies," said Andy Domeier, Senior Director of Technology for SPS Commerce. “We couldn’t do this without the collaboration between Sumo Logic, AWS, and our teams here at SPS Commerce. They are critical in helping us investigate really complex problems, leveraging log analytics as a common language across our AWS cloud footprint to help improve collaboration, enabling us to deliver on our promises to our customers.”

This collaboration underscores the value of Sumo Logic and AWS in providing flexibility and unlocking greater business value for customers across industries. For more information, please visit https://www.sumologic.com/resources/amazon-web-services/.

Sumo Logic Secures New AWS Competencies