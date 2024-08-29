Nixu achieves Palo Alto Networks Cortex eXtended XMDR Specialization

Nixu, a DNV company, today announced it has become a Palo Alto Networks Cortex XMDR Specialization Partner. Nixu joins a select group of channel partners who have earned this distinction through operational capabilities, fulfillment of business requirements, and completion of technical, sales enablement, and specialization examinations.

The Cortex XMDR Specialization will enable Nixu to combine the power of the Cortex XDR detection and response solution with their managed services offerings, helping customers worldwide streamline security operations center (SOC) operations and quickly mitigate cyber threats.

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Palo Alto Networks. As a Cortex XMDR Specialization Partner, we combine the power of best-in-class technology with our outstanding managed services,” said Jan Mickos, Director of Managed Services at Nixu. “This achievement demonstrates our continuous efforts to improve our services and use the best possible technology available on the market."

“Organizations need effective detection and response across the network, endpoint, and cloud, but managing today’s threats effectively is a massive undertaking,” said Patricia Murphy, Vice President EMEA & LATAM Ecosystems, Strategic Alliances and Channel at Palo Alto Networks. “Nixu’s commitment to attain the Cortex XMDR Specialization will give their managed security services customers peace of mind that the services they are choosing will mitigate security gaps and relieve the day-to-day burden of security operations for customers with 24/7 coverage.”

Nixu safeguards the core business of its customers with managed services. Nixu has a long-standing partner status as a Palo Alto Networks Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP). Their recent Cortex XMDR Specialization recognition showcases the strong partnership between Nixu and Palo Alto Networks, with Cortex powering Nixu’s Managed Services offering. The Cortex platform provides key capabilities for Nixu to operate a future-proof SOC that can rapidly detect and respond to constantly changing threats in cyberspace and capabilities to help prevent attacks in the very first phases of a cyberattack lifecycle.

To achieve Specialization status, Palo Alto Networks partner organizations must have Cortex XDR-certified SOC analysts/threat hunters on staff and available 24/7. Partners seeking this XMDR Specialization distinction must also complete both technical and sales enablement and specialization examinations.

Cortex XMDR Specialization partners combine experienced analysts, mature operational processes, and proven customer support with Palo Alto Networks’ market-leading security products, enabling them to provide customers with comprehensive visibility, detection, and response across network, endpoint, and cloud assets, combined with best-in-class threat prevention and in-depth security expertise.