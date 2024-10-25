Vanta State of Trust Report 2024: Increasing risks require going beyond the standard

Vanta today released its annual State of Trust Report 2024, an in-depth analysis uncovering global trends in security, compliance, and trust.

A majority (55%) of organizations say the security risks for their business have never been higher, yet the average company only dedicates 11% of its IT budget to security—far from the ideal allocation of 17%, according to business and IT leaders. The rapid adoption of AI only adds to the risks, with phishing attacks (33%), AI-based malware (32%), and compliance violations (27%), increasing since AI has become far more prevalent in the last year.

While AI is becoming more mainstream, the way companies approach training their AI models and communicating their practices to customers is nascent and varies widely. About 1 in 4 (27%) use only anonymized customer data, while less than one-third of organizations (31%) use a mix of customer and synthetic data. And while 25% of organizations require customer opt-in to use their data for AI training, over 75% of companies don't offer an opt-out option.

Conducted by Sapio Research on behalf of Vanta, the State of Trust Report 2024 surveyed the behaviors and attitudes of 2,500 business and IT leaders across the U.S., UK, and Australia to uncover the latest trends shaping security and compliance.

With a growing reliance on third-party vendors and AI in business today, the security landscape has never been more challenging. At the same time, security leaders and their teams face an increasing compliance burden. Time spent on manual security compliance tasks increased to over 11 weeks in 2024, up from 10 weeks in 2023. Additionally: