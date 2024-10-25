Cofense announces client-specific, privacy-assured AI spam filtering

Cofense today announced the release of new AI-driven spam reduction capabilities to its Phishing Detection and Response (PDR) platform. These enhancements reduce workload so SOC analysts can concentrate on genuine threats that could quickly harm an organization’s revenue or reputation.

“As phishing attacks continue to evolve, security teams demand tools that improve efficiency but also give them an edge in identifying and responding to threats,” said Jason Reinard, Senior Vice President of Product Engineering. “With these new AI features, Cofense is making it easier for analysts to cut through the noise, focus on what matters, and act faster when it counts.”

Cofense has been testing and validating AI models in email phishing scenarios for nearly four years. These AI-enabled updates to the Cofense PDR platform have been designed to reduce SOC workload and significantly improve the highlighting of today’s most dangerous email-based phishing attacks.

“Cofense customers represent some of the most sophisticated organizations in the world. The bar we have is set very high, and this AI-based addition to our solution represents a major leap in our forward-looking technology,” concludes Reinard.

Designed to reduce SOC analyst spam overhead by 30% or more in this first iteration, this new feature of the PDR solution leverages Bayesian Machine Learning (ML) to orchestrate the customization of the AI spam filter. The process “learns” your SOC’s unique environment, identifying and automatically filtering out spam that previously inundated analysts’ inboxes. Each Cofense customer benefits from true local learning in their unique environment.

The Cofense PDR AI Spam Filter ensures complete data privacy by keeping emails local and never requiring exportation to external cloud data lakes. This helps with compliance attestations and supports best practice security methods.