Trellix achieves FedRAMP High Authorization

Trellix today announced the Trellix GovCloud Security Platform has received authorization at the FedRAMP High Impact Level and is available immediately for all federal agencies and organizations requiring FedRAMP-authorized cybersecurity solutions. With this designation, agencies can more easily adopt an AI-powered cybersecurity platform with extended detection and response (XDR) or endpoint detection and response (EDR), along with the threat intelligence capabilities necessary to detect and effectively manage increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Since July 2024, 66% of CISOs report seeing more cyber attacks. Government agencies are burdened with a convergence of challenging factors to navigate: a complex attack surface, a geopolitical climate driving hacktivism and nation-state-backed cyber threats, and evolving regulatory requirements. The cloud-based Trellix GovCloud Security Platform is deployed in AWS GovCloud and combines machine learning, artificial intelligence, and behavioral analysis to detect and respond to suspicious activity by comparing observed patterns against real-world adversarial attack techniques.

"Completing FedRAMP authorization is the natural next step in our commitment to meet the rising demand for integrated security platforms in the federal sector,” said Karan Sondhi, Chief Technology Officer, Public Sector, Trellix. “Our Trellix GovCloud Security Platform is purpose-built with AI and threat intelligence. When that intelligence is combined with integrated EDR and XDR technologies, government organizations are enabled with stronger defense against sophisticated cyber threats while maintaining the highest compliance standards.”

Designed for U.S. government agencies and contractors, the Trellix GovCloud Security Platform enables federal agencies to centrally manage their security operations while leveraging real-time monitoring and advanced threat protection. The unified security platform is powered by one of the industry's most comprehensive threat intelligence networks and is comprised of the following Trellix products:

Trellix Helix Connect: Integrates data from multiple security tools to provide comprehensive attack analysis and response capabilities.

Integrates data from multiple security tools to provide comprehensive attack analysis and response capabilities. Trellix Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR): Provides continuous monitoring and advanced analytics to detect suspicious behavior on endpoints, with visualization tools for rapid threat assessment and response.

Provides continuous monitoring and advanced analytics to detect suspicious behavior on endpoints, with visualization tools for rapid threat assessment and response. Trellix Endpoint Policy Orchestrator (ePO): A SaaS-based centralized management console that simplifies endpoint security management without the complexity of on-premises infrastructure.

A SaaS-based centralized management console that simplifies endpoint security management without the complexity of on-premises infrastructure. Trellix Global Threat Intelligence (GTI): An always-on, cloud-based threat intelligence service powered by millions of global sensors and extensive research, providing instant protection against emerging threats.

An always-on, cloud-based threat intelligence service powered by millions of global sensors and extensive research, providing instant protection against emerging threats. Trellix Threat Intelligence Exchange (TIE): Acts as a reputation broker combining global threat intelligence with local security insights, enabling real-time threat information sharing across the security ecosystem.

Acts as a reputation broker combining global threat intelligence with local security insights, enabling real-time threat information sharing across the security ecosystem. Trellix Insights: A proactive security solution that helps stop threats before attacks occur by leveraging advanced threat research and AI-driven analysis.

Learn more about Trellix solutions for the public sector here and on the FedRAMP marketplace.