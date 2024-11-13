Menlo Security appoints cybersecurity veteran Bill Robbins as President

Menlo Security today announced the appointment of industry veteran Bill Robbins as President. Robbins, a seasoned cybersecurity leader renowned for scaling businesses and delivering explosive growth, will be responsible for revenue, customer success, marketing, product management, engineering, and support, and will oversee day-to-day operations.

Robbins brings a unique blend of cybersecurity expertise and proven leadership of spearheading cross-functional teams at scale. His career, which spans more than 30 years, includes serving as President of Worldwide Field Operations at Sophos and as Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President at Mandiant and FireEye. His track record of fostering market leadership and growth will be instrumental in Menlo’s next chapter.

“I'm incredibly passionate about cybersecurity and thrilled to join Menlo Security,” said Robbins. “With the next generation of the workspace being accessed through the browser, there's no better company than Menlo to defend it. Menlo’s mission of enabling the world to connect, communicate, and collaborate securely without compromise really resonates with me, and I share the same customer-centric mindset that has enabled Menlo to gain the trust of thousands of enterprise companies and government organizations worldwide. I look forward to joining this talented team and doing my part to take the company through the next growth phase.”

Within the last year, Menlo Security has had several notable achievements, including the launch of the industry’s first cloud-delivered Secure Enterprise Browser solution, surpassing $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and announcing a new comprehensive partnership with Google Cloud, helping to bring its comprehensive browser security solution to enterprises.

"Bill's distinguished career speaks for itself—he's a proven leader who has consistently delivered hundreds of millions in revenue growth and billions in shareholder value," said Amir Ben-Efraim, co-founder and CEO of Menlo Security. "His deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape and proven ability to deliver results make him the ideal leader to spearhead Menlo Security's next chapter of growth. I’m thrilled to partner with Bill in strengthening our leadership in browser security, fostering even closer partnerships with our customers, and scaling Menlo to new heights.”