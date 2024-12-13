Rubrik Security Cloud–Government achieves FedRAMP authorization

Rubrik, a zero trust data security company, today announces Rubrik Security Cloud—Government has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization at the Moderate Impact Level. Rubrik Security Cloud—Government, built on zero trust architecture, secures enterprise, cloud, and SaaS data to ensure mission continuity in the wake of cyberattacks. The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), an office of the U.S. Department of Energy, served as the agency sponsor for Rubrik’s FedRAMP authorization.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud products and services. FedRAMP helps to accelerate the adoption of secure, modern cloud technologies for federal agencies, with an emphasis on the security and protection of federal information. FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level authorization is most appropriate for government agencies where the “loss of confidentiality, integrity, and availability would result in serious adverse effect on an agency’s operations, assets, or individuals,” according to FedRAMP.

“For nearly a decade, public sector customers have trusted Rubrik to secure their data and applications, detect anomalies, and recover data post-cyberattack,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. “With ransomware attacks, coordinated data exfiltration efforts by nation-state actors, and insider threats on the rise across the government, protecting the nation’s data and systems is more important than ever. Rubrik is committed to partnering with our agency customers to strengthen their cyber resilience and overall cyber posture. With our FedRAMP authorization, we can now extend our offering and support to this important market.”