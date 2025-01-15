Orca Security unveils Orca Sensor to extend cloud detection and response with integrated runtime visibility

Orca Security, a provider of agentless cloud security, today announced the launch of Orca Sensor, an advanced, lightweight security solution that seamlessly integrates runtime visibility and protection with the Orca Cloud Security Platform. This enhancement significantly bolsters Orca’s Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) capabilities, offering real-time visibility, detection, investigation, and prevention optimized for cloud-native architectures and modern DevOps workloads.

Orca Sensor is a non-intrusive, eBPF-based sensor that provides runtime visibility and protection natively integrated with the Orca Cloud Security Platform. The Sensor builds upon the platform’s SideScanning approach to security that provides complete coverage and comprehensive risk detection covering all assets across an organization's cloud estate. Orca effectively prioritizes alerts using a holistic unified data model that combines workload data (vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, malware, file integrity monitoring), threat intelligence, and environmental context (accessibility, potential business impact, and more).

"Organizations today face a critical challenge in securing their cloud-native applications without sacrificing performance or agility," said Gil Geron, CEO and Co-Founder of Orca Security. "Orca Sensor addresses this head-on by providing real-time visibility and protection for VMs, containers, and Kubernetes without the overhead of traditional agent-based tools. It empowers DevOps teams to deploy security seamlessly across diverse cloud environments while providing the deep runtime insights needed to detect and prevent threats. With Sensor, we're eliminating the trade-off between comprehensive security and operational efficiency, enabling businesses to innovate faster and more securely in the cloud.”

Key features of Orca Sensor include:

Rapid deployment with minimal maintenance: Leveraging eBPF’s lightweight, non-intrusive technology for fast, simple deployment with minimal maintenance—Orca Sensor can be installed across various configurations, including Kubernetes clusters, virtual machines, and ECS clusters for full protection of diverse assets within cloud environments. Updates are automatic, minimizing the maintenance overhead of legacy approaches.

Real-time capabilities: A real-time view of activity, threats, and malicious behavior flows directly from the Orca Cloud Security Platform, supporting comprehensive runtime detections that cover DNS, files, networks, and processes.

Flexible policies: Built-in and customizable detection policies give organizations control over their security measures while limiting the need for human intervention.

Integration into our platform to further deliver innovation: Orca Sensor offers runtime detections while enabling future improvements in vulnerability management, support for non-cloud workload visibility, and more. It allows organizations to continue building a unified, extensible platform for future innovation.

Built specifically to help secure AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Oracle Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud environments, the Orca Cloud Security Platform dramatically simplifies security deployment and management, closes visibility gaps, eliminates performance degradation caused by agents, and lowers total cost of ownership.

"By adding an integrated sensor for cloud-native architectures, Orca Security extends its capabilities with real-time visibility to enable customers to quickly detect and respond to security issues. As CNAPP vendors continue to evolve their approach to address the multi-faceted needs for securing cloud-native applications, Orca’s efforts support organizations’ needs for full coverage and protection of their cloud-native applications, illustrating their commitment to customers and leadership in the market," says Melinda Marks, Practice Director, Cybersecurity, Enterprise Strategy Group.

