BlackFog and Carahsoft partner to enhance ransomware protection in the public sector

BlackFog and Carahsoft Technology Corp. today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as BlackFog’s Master Government Aggregator, making the company’s AI-based ransomware prevention solution available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions—Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract, and The Quilt contracts.

“As the public sector is a common target for cyberattacks, partnering with Carahsoft is a huge step in protecting government and educational sectors from these threats,” said Dr. Darren Williams, founder and CEO at BlackFog. “Through this partnership we can widen our reach by leveraging Carahsoft’s extensive reseller network and expertise in the public sector. We look forward to collaborating and creating new opportunities as we introduce our Anti Data Exfiltration (ADX) solution to safeguard the government sector's sensitive data and infrastructure.”

“With the inclusion of BlackFog in our portfolio, we are now able to provide government organizations with advanced technologies to safeguard their data and protect their infrastructure,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “BlackFog’s innovative ransomware protection goes beyond perimeter defense, leveraging modern technology to intercept attacks before any damage occurs. Carahsoft and our reseller partners are committed to equipping the public sector with the essential tools needed to stay resilient in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape.”

BlackFog’s offerings are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts, NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B; the ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042; the TIPS Contract #220105; the NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472; the OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902; the E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA; and the Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F contracts. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 673-3608 or [email protected] or request a BlackFog briefing and learn more here.