Compliance Scorecard releases new features to its Compliance-as-a-Service offering

Compliance Scorecard, a Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform designed by MSPs for MSPs, today announced the release of Compliance Scorecard Version 7. This latest release is designed to seamlessly integrate compliance into cybersecurity offerings, delivering robust new features that simplify and enhance compliance management for MSPs and their clients.

Compliance Scorecard Version 7 builds on its reputation for providing specialized tools for privacy compliance and data protection. These enhancements complement existing features—such as policy management, compliance assessments, and customizable reporting—enabling MSPs to provide comprehensive compliance solutions. The platform’s new capabilities allow MSPs to foster deeper trust with clients, address evolving compliance demands, and strengthen client relationships.

Tim Golden, founder and CEO of Compliance Scorecard, commented, “Compliance Scorecard continues to empower MSPs by removing the fear and complexity of compliance management. Our platform enables MSPs to prove compliance, build trust, and engage clients meaningfully, all while proactively managing risks and vulnerabilities. With these enhanced offerings, MSPs can unlock new revenue streams and deliver greater value to their clients.”

Security Training Integration for Compliance

Recognizing the critical role of security training in meeting compliance requirements, Compliance Scorecard now offers seamless integration with tools like Symbol Security and Huntress. These integrations allow MSPs to track phishing and security awareness training metrics effectively. The updated Security Awareness Training (SAT) Scorecard provides:

Training Monitoring: Track completion rates and training effectiveness.

Compliance Reporting: Generate reports aligned with frameworks such as CIS and NIST.

Actionable Insights: Identify opportunities to improve client security postures.

Expanded API Integration Suite

Version 7 introduces an enhanced API integration suite that includes NinjaOne and updates to HumanizeIT, LionGard, and the M365 Graph API. These expanded capabilities streamline data collection from existing tools, transforming operational data into compliance evidence with minimal effort. This first approach reduces administrative burdens and allows MSPs to focus on delivering value.

