NinjaOne announces intent to acquire SaaS backup and data protection leader Dropsuite
NinjaOne, the automated endpoint management platform, and Dropsuite, a leader in cloud data backup, archiving, and recovery solutions, today announced a definitive agreement for NinjaOne to acquire Dropsuite for a total transaction value of approximately $252 million (USD). The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to approval by Dropsuite’s shareholders, court approval, Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) approval, and other customary closing conditions.
Employees are spending more time in SaaS applications on more devices than ever before, making them a prime target for malicious actors and a common source of IT incidents. According to Gartner, “By 2028, 75% of enterprises will prioritize backup of SaaS applications as a critical requirement, compared with 15% in 2024.” Meanwhile, employees are using more endpoints to access these applications. Seven of every ten employees use four or more devices per day at work, and 90% of IT organizations admit they cannot actively monitor all endpoints, according to the Enterprise Strategy Group.
Protecting and backing up critical business data, wherever it lives, should be a core component of any organizational resilience strategy and a baseline requirement for endpoint management platforms. The NinjaOne automated endpoint management platform, combined with Dropsuite’s data protection suite, will help IT and MSP organizations safeguard against the impact of catastrophic events such as ransomware attacks and common day-to-day IT nuisances such as accidental deletion and data archiving for legal and compliance through:
Extended Data Protection: Secure both SaaS applications and physical device data against accidental loss as well as internal and external malicious actors.
Automated Setup and Recovery: Deliver business continuity through an easy-to-deploy, fully automated suite that restores files, emails, calendars, and Entra ID with just a few clicks.
Native Multitenancy: Extend data protection through an architecture built to natively work as well in complex multi-tenant IT and MSP environments as it does for a single organization.
Enhanced Discovery: Give users and admins the ability to comb through historical data assets via an intuitive user interface—reducing the labor and technical effort needed to uncover critical data.
“Dropsuite will help our customers be more successful by extending data protection from the endpoint to SaaS applications, automating and simplifying backup, and filling critical data protection gaps,” said Sal Sferlazza, CEO and co-founder at NinjaOne. “We are watching the concept of an ‘endpoint’ evolve from a device to a user in real time. The growth of SaaS applications, BYOD, and the move to remote and hybrid work have transformed customer expectations for endpoint management platforms. Organizations must protect and manage not only the personal and professional devices used by customers and employees but also the applications they use.”
“By joining NinjaOne, Dropsuite will be able to help provide customers with the tools needed to back up and protect endpoints and the most mission-critical SaaS applications from a single platform. We believe this will contribute to the continued success of our customers and our distribution partners,” said Charif El-Ansari, CEO at Dropsuite. “We are thrilled to be joining NinjaOne and look forward to working more closely upon close.”
“What impressed us most after our due diligence across the SaaS backup and data protection market is that Dropsuite is obsessed with customer success as much as NinjaOne, and their product is widely loved across its customer base and the nearly 1.5 million people who rely on it,” said Chris Matarese, President, CFO, and co-founder at NinjaOne. “We have long said we are a build-before-buy company, and we want to assure our customers and partners that we have passed on a number of potential acquisitions and spent a lot of time to ensure that Dropsuite is as easy to use and deeply integrated into the NinjaOne automated endpoint management platform as the rest of our product suite.”