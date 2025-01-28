NinjaOne announces intent to acquire SaaS backup and data protection leader Dropsuite

NinjaOne, the automated endpoint management platform, and Dropsuite, a leader in cloud data backup, archiving, and recovery solutions, today announced a definitive agreement for NinjaOne to acquire Dropsuite for a total transaction value of approximately $252 million (USD). The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to approval by Dropsuite’s shareholders, court approval, Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) approval, and other customary closing conditions.

Employees are spending more time in SaaS applications on more devices than ever before, making them a prime target for malicious actors and a common source of IT incidents. According to Gartner, “By 2028, 75% of enterprises will prioritize backup of SaaS applications as a critical requirement, compared with 15% in 2024.” Meanwhile, employees are using more endpoints to access these applications. Seven of every ten employees use four or more devices per day at work, and 90% of IT organizations admit they cannot actively monitor all endpoints, according to the Enterprise Strategy Group.

Protecting and backing up critical business data, wherever it lives, should be a core component of any organizational resilience strategy and a baseline requirement for endpoint management platforms. The NinjaOne automated endpoint management platform, combined with Dropsuite’s data protection suite, will help IT and MSP organizations safeguard against the impact of catastrophic events such as ransomware attacks and common day-to-day IT nuisances such as accidental deletion and data archiving for legal and compliance through: