Fastly reveals critical gaps in web app and API security as attack complexity grows

Fastly, Inc., in partnership with Informa TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), released a new study today revealing significant challenges for cybersecurity professionals as they combat the rapidly evolving application security landscape. The report, “Balancing Requirements for Application Protection,” based on insights from 383 cybersecurity and IT professionals in North America, underscores the escalating difficulties in securing rapidly expanding web applications and APIs amid growing cyber threats.

With organizations increasingly dependent on applications and APIs to generate revenue, the digital landscape is expanding at an unprecedented rate. On average, the surveyed experts project a 39% increase in the number of web applications and websites within the next two years, rising from an average of 145 to 201 per organization.

Furthermore, API usage is expected to surge, with the percentage of respondents anticipating that more than half of their applications will use APIs increasing from 32% to 80% in the same period. As a result, security teams are grappling with agile development cycles and the widespread adoption of cloud infrastructure, making it increasingly challenging to maintain robust defenses.

As application security becomes critical, the risks have also increased. According to the study, 57% of midmarket and enterprise organizations have experienced web application and/or API attacks exploiting lesser-known vulnerabilities in the last 24 months.

Despite 92% of organizations implementing at least one web application firewall (WAF), 67% rely on multiple WAFs from different vendors. This fragmentation is largely due to multi-cloud complexities and feature-specific requirements, signaling a critical need for consolidated, next-generation security solutions capable of covering diverse environments, from cloud to on-premises and hybrid infrastructures.

"The rapid growth of APIs has fundamentally changed application environments and introduced significant security and governance challenges, from misconfigurations to API injection and volumetric DDoS attacks. Yet as organizations have layered multiple WAFs and bot management tools to address these risks, complexity has grown," said John Grady, principal analyst at TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group. "We’ve reached a tipping point where adding different security tools provides diminishing returns. Cybersecurity and IT teams should be looking at ways to simplify operations and improve security by consolidating solutions that offer both automation and specialized protection from a wide range of threats."

The research also highlights a troubling trend: 45% of organizations that experienced a DDoS attack reported it as part of a diversion tactic in a larger, more coordinated assault. Shockingly, 70% of these diversions succeeded, resulting in significant operational disruptions and data loss. As attackers continue to innovate, organizations are increasingly turning toward automated solutions to counter these evolving threats. However, concerns remain—59% of IT professionals believe that cyber adversaries have the upper hand in leveraging AI for attacks.

"Speed is critical in application security, and automated attacks demand equally fast automated defenses to ensure privacy and security regulations are met and user information is protected," said Fernando Medrano, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer at Fastly. "As web applications and APIs continue to grow in prominence, organizations need to consider integrating security into the product development process early on rather than treating it as an afterthought."

About the Research

ESG surveyed 383 cybersecurity and IT professionals involved in securing their organizations' web applications in both midmarket and enterprise organizations across the United States and Canada. The interviews were conducted via an online survey between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14, 2024.