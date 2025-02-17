Netwrix Privilege Secure now eliminates VPN-associated risks

Netwrix, a vendor specializing in cybersecurity solutions focused on data and identity threats, released the new component of Netwrix Privilege Secure, which simplifies secure remote access for distributed workforces and third-party vendors.

The new add-on reduces the attack surface by eliminating traditional VPN dependencies through granular, identity-based access control. It enables employees to access critical systems securely from any location, grants just-in-time privileges to reduce risks, and simplifies managing vendor and third-party access with temporary, controlled permissions.

“As more organizations adopt Zero Trust Architecture, securing remote access has become an integral part of this strategy,” says Michael Tweddle, Chief Product Officer at Netwrix. “Netwrix’s secure remote access capabilities allow organizations to apply Zero Trust policies to privileged users accessing critical systems remotely and ensure that no user or device is inherently trusted, regardless of their location or network.”

Key benefits of the latest enhancement of Netwrix Privilege Secure include:

Quick Setup: Simplifies deployment with minimal infrastructure changes, allowing organizations to get up and running faster. VPN-Less Connectivity: Enhances security with identity-based access, reducing latency and removing the complexities of traditional VPNs. Granular Access Controls: Ensures precise control over who accesses what, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access. Advanced Auditing Capabilities: Provides comprehensive session monitoring and logging for improved oversight to simplify decision-making processes in IT teams and accelerate investigation in case of spotting abnormalities. Integrated Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Strengthens remote access security by requiring MFA for all remote connections.

To learn more about Netwrix Privilege Secure and its secure remote access capabilities, please visit the product page.