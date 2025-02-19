CardinalOps expands CTEM platform with prevention and detection controls

CardinalOps announced today new enhancements to its Threat Exposure Management platform. The newly launched platform provides security teams with better visibility, smarter prioritization, and consistent workflows to address exposures and proactively reduce the risk of a breach. With this expansion, CardinalOps is now able to provide unified visibility across the security stack to uncover hidden exposures and gaps and automatically strengthen security controls against today's most relevant threats.

With the power of the latest enhancements to the CardinalOps Threat Exposure Management platform, security teams now have access to a unified platform, correlating both Prevention and Detection tools and data, to match the speed and stealth of today's evolving threats.

"Security teams are dealing with a surge in security findings, and it is becoming increasingly challenging for siloed teams managing separate products to determine their threat exposure and how to deal with it," said Michael Mumcuoglu, Co-Founder and CEO of CardinalOps. "With this launch, we are enabling organizations to rethink how they approach threat exposure management. It is time to move beyond fragmented efforts with siloed tooling and adopt a more unified, context-driven approach that drives impactful remediation and reduces risk across both prevention and detection."

With the CardinalOps Threat Exposure Management platform, security teams will receive impactful insight across their security stack, empowering them with unified visibility, context-driven prioritization, and intelligent remediation. More details on the key features of the launch include:

Comprehensive Platform— Taking into account both detection and prevention controls, CardinalOps offers a wide list of third-party integrations to gain visibility across the entire security stack.

Context-Driven Prioritization— Focus on what matters by prioritizing risk and exposure with asset intelligence and business context.

Threat-Informed Defense— Strengthen defense by aligning to MITRE ATT&CK and the latest threat intelligence to understand which adversaries are targeting a specific industry and mapping security controls to specific adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures.

Compensating Controls— Maximize efficiency by mapping compensating controls that drive smarter prioritization and more effective remediation actions.

Impact Analysis—Delivers necessary contextual information for security teams to safely remediate vulnerabilities and reduce risk without causing business disruption.

"Security leaders are dealing with a growing volume and variety of security findings, creating massive complexity and difficulty around determining where to focus," stated Javier Garcia Quintela, Global CISO at Repsol. "The CardinalOps platform helps address the critical need for better processes around centralizing all of these security findings, assigning proper priorities, and then moving to mobilization in order to remediate critical exposures."

The CardinalOps Threat Exposure Management platform takes a holistic approach to provide security teams with a unified platform that encapsulates the context and expertise needed for complete visibility across security layers and tools, removing barriers built by siloed teams and products.