Barracuda appoints Peter Alexander as Chief Marketing Officer

Barracuda Networks, Inc. today announced the appointment of Peter Alexander as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Alexander brings more than 25 years of experience driving growth for leading technology companies, including Fastly, Check Point, Harmonic, and Cisco. As CMO, Alexander is responsible for scaling Barracuda's market growth strategy and execution.

"Peter joins Barracuda at a pivotal time as we accelerate growth to meet increasing demand for our comprehensive cybersecurity platform," said Hatem Naguib, CEO at Barracuda Networks. "His proven track record of building strong, impactful brands and extensive experience in the technology sector make him the ideal leader to help elevate our marketing strategy and expand Barracuda's worldwide market presence. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and deliver industry-leading solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use."

Alexander most recently served as CMO at Fastly, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the company's marketing strategy, driving brand awareness, and enhancing customer engagement. Prior to that, he served as CMO at Check Point, where he successfully scaled demand generation, drove efforts to elevate brand and reputation, and evolved the company's go-to-market strategy. He also previously served as CMO at Harmonic and vice president of worldwide field marketing at Cisco.

"Barracuda has an incredible opportunity to raise the industry standard for cybersecurity resiliency for companies of all sizes," said Alexander. "With its innovative platform of solutions, mission to be easy to buy, deploy, and use, and unwavering commitment to protecting businesses, I'm excited to join this world-class team and help amplify the company's impact as we continue to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers."