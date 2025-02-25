VikingCloud extends Fiserv partnership to defend SMBs against cyber threats

VikingCloud, a global cybersecurity and Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance company, today announced a new multi-year agreement with Fiserv, Inc., a global provider of payments and financial services technology, to deliver cybersecurity solutions designed to reduce the growing cyber risks faced by their small and medium-sized merchants (SMBs).

“In today’s heightened threat environment, merchants require simple, cost-effective, turnkey cybersecurity solutions that enhance their defense against more frequent—and more sophisticated—attacks,” said Jim Burke, Chief Executive Officer at VikingCloud. “Together, VikingCloud and Fiserv are providing SMBs with essential cyber protection that doesn’t require internal technical skills or resources, allowing merchants to save time, save money, and grow.”

“Both Fiserv and VikingCloud believe in the power of innovation to build a smarter and safer future for merchants and their customers worldwide,” said Casey Klyszeiko, SVP and GM, Global eCommerce and Carat at Fiserv. “By implementing robust solutions, businesses can enhance the ability to quickly identify, prioritize, and respond to evolving threats, safeguarding transactions for their customers.”

VikingCloud manages cybersecurity and PCI compliance for more than four million merchants globally on behalf of the industry’s largest processors, acquirers, and independent sales organizations (ISOs).