Pentera raises $60M to lead in automated security validation

Pentera, a provider of automated security validation solutions, announced a $60 million Series D funding round led by Evolution Equity Partners, with participation from Farallon Capital Management, bringing the company's total funding to $250 million.

Pentera’s funding reinforces its position as the undisputed leader in Automated Security Validation and fuels the next phase of its hypergrowth, according to the announcement. Since its previous funding round in December 2021, Pentera has increased its annual recurring revenue (ARR) by more than 300% and expanded its customer base by 200%.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the cyber threat landscape, empowering attackers with sophisticated, automated techniques that accelerate ransomware campaigns and increase operational complexity for defenders. Pentera’s platform addresses this challenge by enabling organizations to adopt Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) frameworks, ensuring their defenses are continuously validated and resilient against the latest AI-driven threats.

Pentera emulates real-world adversarial techniques to uncover exploitable security gaps across on-prem networks, web-facing assets, and complex multi-cloud environments. The platform enables security teams to analyze complete attack paths, identify root causes, and prioritize remediation for effective risk reduction.

More than 1,100 leading enterprises worldwide — including Casey’s, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Virgin Atlantic — trust Pentera to validate their security defenses against real-world threats. With this new funding, Pentera will accelerate innovation through advanced research and development, cutting-edge AI integration, and aggressive expansion in the U.S. market - strengthening its position as the global standard in security validation.

“Security teams face relentless, automated threats that traditional testing methods can’t match,” said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. “This investment allows us to accelerate innovation and expand our platform to help enterprises continuously validate their security against real-world attacks. As we execute our strategy to exceed $200M in ARR, we are actively exploring strategic M&A opportunities to drive market consolidation and deliver even greater value to our customers.”