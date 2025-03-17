Kasm Technologies partnership to deliver Zero Trust in AI Workspaces for Oracle Cloud

Kasm Technologies, a leader in streaming cloud workspaces to web browsers, today announced a partnership with Dispersive Holdings, Inc. to provide quantum-resistant data access for Artificial Intelligence (AI) environments within Workspaces for Oracle.

By integrating Dispersive's stealth networking technology, AI Workspaces can connect to data sources while maintaining low latency and enterprise security. This integrated solution addresses the challenge of securing data in transit without compromising performance by dynamically fragmenting data traffic, making it virtually invisible to adversaries. The solution connects AI Workspaces-as-Code to remote data science sources within the AI Suite for Workspaces for Oracle.

"AI development requires seamless data access across fragmented environments, presenting significant security challenges," said Jaymes Davis, Kasm Technologies' Chief Evangelist. "By partnering with Dispersive, we're providing military-grade stealth networking that disperses AI training data—preventing interception and reducing attack surfaces."

"As AI automation accelerates, securing data flows becomes paramount," said Rajiv Pimplaskar, CEO at Dispersive. "Our partnership delivers a zero-trust approach allowing AI models to access diverse datasets without exposing sensitive information to cyber threats."

Kasm-Dispersive Key Benefits:

Invisible Data Paths: Stealth technology that makes network connections virtually undetectable

Unified Hybrid Access: Seamless connectivity between cloud workspaces and on-premises data

Simplified Compliance: Built-in controls for data governance requirements

AI-Optimized Performance: High-throughput connections for large data transfers

Dynamic Access Control: Policy-based controls that adapt to user roles and data sensitivity

"For enterprises building AI applications, security and speed can't be mutually exclusive," added Davis. "Our integration ensures AI Workspaces in Oracle Cloud can securely connect to data sources without creating new attack vectors, providing a frictionless security layer that significantly reduces risk."

The solution is available immediately as part of the AI Suite for Workspaces for Oracle, with pre-configured templates, flexible deployment options, enterprise scalability, and simplified setup.

For more information: https://kasmweb.com/workspaces-for-oracle