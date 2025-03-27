Nightwing acquires national security firm Roka Security

Nightwing today announced that it acquired Roka Security, which possesses deep expertise in infrastructure as code, data center operations, secure data transport solutions, and niche technical training.

The acquisition will enable Nightwing to deliver even more targeted, high-impact, full-spectrum cyber solutions for government and private sector clients facing today's rapidly evolving cyber threats.

"Roka Security's capabilities and reputation for excellence in providing niche cyber solutions align perfectly with Nightwing's mission to deliver cutting-edge capability on our customers most important missions," said Bob Coleman, CEO of Nightwing. "With this acquisition, we are enhancing our ability to provide technical training, secure data transport solutions, and critical infrastructure to clients when and where they need it most."

"Roka Security is a highly regarded enabler of tailored mission capabilities that perfectly complement our Cyber, Collection, and Communications portfolio," said Chris Jones, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Data Officer at Nightwing. "And like Nightwing, they support critical missions and are known for their excellent, reliable, and mission-can't-fail attitude. We are looking forward to working together to bring the best-in-class technology to our customers, including new Data-as-a-Service offerings and more."

Roka Security's team of experts will complement Nightwing's cyber operations while maintaining their agile and customized approach to customer mission solutions. Together, the combined team will offer a wider range of services for clients who demand cutting-edge security and operational resilience.