Renowned cybersecurity veteran "DARPA Dan" joins Badge Inc.

A seasoned technology and security executive, Dan Kaufman's experience spans the public and private sectors, including distinction at the highest level in each sphere. Before joining Badge, Kaufman was head of the Advanced Technology and Products (ATAP) group, where he led a team that shipped key technologies and capabilities as part of Google's flagship products.

Prior to that, he formed DARPA's Information Innovation Office and served as its first Director of Cybersecurity, where he created the Cyber Grand Challenge, the first-ever application of AI to real-time cybersecurity. While at DARPA, Kaufman gained widespread recognition for his cybersecurity expertise when he demonstrated security vulnerabilities by hacking Leslie Stahl's car during a CBS News 60 Minutes segment.

Earlier in his career, Kaufman helped found Dreamworks Interactive, a joint venture between Microsoft and Dreamworks SKG in collaboration with Bill Gates and Steven Spielberg. Kaufman's work has been recognized at Google I/O, by Fast Company, and by the Wall Street Journal, among others, including in interviews with journalists like John Markoff of the New York Times, which aired on PBS. Kaufman has been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including the Department of Defense's Public Service Medal, multiple technical Emmys, and his product was nominated for an Oscar.

"DARPA Dan is a rare innovator who envisions what's next and builds it — securely and at scale," said Dr. Tina P. Srivastava, co-founder of Badge. "His experience leading breakthrough innovation at DARPA, the agency credited with inventing the Internet, and later at Google makes him an asset to the team, furthering Badge's mission to eliminate stored secrets from authentication for billions of global users. With his visionary leadership and deep understanding of the human layer of cybersecurity, DARPA Dan will help Badge lead the industry to a future where privacy and usability are no longer in tension."

Badge emerged from stealth in 2024. In addition to customer success, major public companies announced partnerships with Badge, including Cisco, CyberArk, Okta, Thales, and others. Badge was recently recognized in TIME's Best Inventions of the Year and Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech.