Rubrik enters identity market with Identity Resilience

Rubrik recently announced its upcoming solution, Identity Resilience, designed to secure the entire identity landscape alongside data. Identity Resilience aims to protect the most common entry points for attackers—human and non-human identities (NHIs)—to help organizations maintain operations with minimal downtime.

Identity Resilience aims to address a blind spot in enterprise security. A critical piece of infrastructure utilized by a vast majority of organizations, identity remains a consistent target for hackers. When compromised, these identity systems grant attackers access to critical data and credentials, and their disruption can prevent cyber recovery. Rubrik’s solution is designed to secure this vulnerable authentication infrastructure that powers virtually every major enterprise.

"Identity systems are not only complex and hard to manage, but they have also become the primary gateway for attackers aiming to access an organization's valuable data," said Mike Tornincasa, Chief Business Officer at Rubrik. "Today, we signal our commitment to identity protection, to address our customers' needs by detecting threats that target identities and proactively reduce identity risks, just as we have successfully done with data security.”

New capabilities aim to empower organizations to thwart attacks earlier and restore systems more quickly to ensure cyber resilience:

Hybrid Protection for Active Directory (AD) and Entra ID: Rubrik offers an easy-to-use wizard, dramatically cutting complexity and time to recovery.

Comprehensive Risk Analysis for Human and Non-Human Identities: With a unified view across identity providers showing human and non-human identities that have access to sensitive data, organizations can identify dormant or orphaned accounts, detect risky privilege escalations, and expose problematic combinations of access that traditional tools often miss. Beyond visibility, organizations can track the risk associated with identities and target remediation by revoking identity access, data access, or both.

Complete Identity and Data Context: Organizations can tie identity-based information with sensitive data (e.g., healthcare, financial) context, privilege, and activity. This context can reduce remediation work while strengthening risk posture before a cyberattack.

Get a briefing on Rubrik's Identity Recovery and Identity Resilience at the 2025 RSA Conference, April 28-May 1, 2025, in San Francisco. Register here.