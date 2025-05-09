NVISIONx announces partnership with Mainline to elevate data security offerings

NVISION announced a strategic channel partnership with Mainline Information Systems, a provider of IT solutions and services. Through this partnership, Mainline will develop a service around NVISIONx’s platform.

This collaboration enhances NVISIONx’s position in Mainline’s Data Security and Cyber Resiliency portfolio and establishes Mainline as an integral sales force for NVISIONx.

"Partnering with Mainline is a game changer,” said Glen Day, CEO and Founder of NVISIONx. "Their nationwide sales team and deep market presence will have a major impact on expanding our reach and customer base.”

Chris Hoke, Mainline VP of Cybersecurity, stated, "Our collaboration with NVISIONx strengthens Mainline’s ability to help organizations gain deep visibility into their data landscape while proactively reducing risk and optimizing security controls."