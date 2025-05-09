ColorTokens and Nozomi Networks announce technology integration

ColorTokens Inc. today announced a new integration with Nozomi Networks. This collaboration unites Nozomi Networks’ AI-powered threat monitoring with ColorTokens’ breach-ready microsegmentation.

Together, the two companies now offer universally compatible integration across the Nozomi Platform, including both on-premises and cloud-based deployments.

“Our integration brings Nozomi Networks' insights into a Zero Trust model, giving customers a way to proactively contain threats while accommodating the unique nuances of OT environments," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO of ColorTokens.

Nozomi’s flexible deployment model complements ColorTokens’ support for cloud-based and on-premises installations, enabling customers to adopt Zero Trust security regardless of their infrastructure maturity, system sensitivity, or architecture.

“We’re excited to expand our ecosystem with ColorTokens,” said Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks Senior Vice President of Business Development. “This partnership gives organizations a powerful combination of deep OT visibility and microsegmentation enforcement—critical for preventing lateral movement and minimizing the impact of today’s most sophisticated cyberattacks.”

This integration empowers customers in sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and energy to automatically detect and isolate anomalies in real-time, prevent lateral threat movement across hybrid OT/IoT networks, deploy flexibly to match operational needs from cloud to edge, and advance Zero Trust security without compromising uptime.