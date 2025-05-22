Immersive launches scenario-based OT upskilling solution

Immersive announced the launch of its operational technology (OT) security solution to help organizations prove and improve their readiness for OT threats.

Immersive’s new OT upskilling solution delivers an interactive, on-demand approach designed to upskill both red and blue teams, arming them with real-world capabilities to detect, disrupt, and respond to OT-specific cyber threats. This first release is designed to address the training needs of both defensive, offensive, and compliance-driven teams in OT environments. It also delivers all the elements needed to run Immersive Cyber Drills.

“Operational technology is now a front-line target for ransomware, nation-state attacks, and supply chain vulnerabilities, but the training available to defend it has historically lagged behind,” said Thanos Karpouzis, Chief Technology Officer at Immersive. “With the stakes being so high for industrial systems, the need for robust security measures and thorough training cannot be overstated.”

Key Features of Immersive’s Operational Technology Cybersecurity Training Suite:

Adaptive OT/ICS Skills Assessment (BETA): A new assessment feature—integrated into Immersive’s labs by default—baselines user proficiency in OT and ICS security. This feature is exclusively available to customers with the OT license.

Hands-On Labs—Defensive Focus: Learn how to address threat actors, malware, and cyber threat intelligence for any OT environment. OT Threat Actor Collection: Explore the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) of known threat actors targeting OT systems, with a focus on MITRE ATT&CK for ICS and Enterprise frameworks. OT Malware Collection: Dive into real-world malware affecting OT sectors, including threats to both general-purpose systems and OT-specific infrastructure, such as programmable logic controllers. OT Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Collection : Build foundational CTI skills tailored to OT environments, enabling teams to investigate and track OT-focused threat campaigns.

Realistic Scenario-Based Team Exercises Cyber Range Exercises—Sandworm Intrusion (Defensive): Test critical skills in a collaborative lab simulating an attack by the notorious Sandworm threat actor, providing teams with the opportunity to practice detection and response strategies in a safe, controlled OT environment. Crisis Sim: Join a leadership-driven cyber simulation designed to complement the Cyber Range Exercise. This scenario-based training helps organizations strengthen communication, decision-making, and incident response coordination in high-pressure situations.



"Effective OT cybersecurity training has historically been overlooked in cyber training programs, despite its critical importance to operational resilience,” said Mark Schmitz, CEO of Immersive. “Strengthening hands-on training and implementing cyber drills for OT teams is key to building lasting resilience and maintaining seamless operations. Given the serious risks to productivity, finances, and even the environment, a robust training strategy isn’t just recommended—it’s imperative."

