Florida Senate focuses on failings in school security

Committee votes to advance legislation aimed at improving school safety oversight and training

John Kennedy
The Florida Times-Union, Jacksonville
Jan 22nd, 2020
A host of problems with school security measures enacted after the 2018 shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were highlighed last month in a critical grand jury report.
A host of problems with school security measures enacted after the 2018 shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were highlighed last month in a critical grand jury report.
(News-Journal/David Tucker)

Following a critical grand jury report which exposed flaws in classroom security measures ordered after the massacre at Broward County's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a Florida Senate panel Tuesday began trying to ease concerns raised by the findings.

The Senate Education Committee voted unanimously to advance legislation aimed at improving school safety oversight and training while giving the state Department of Education a tougher watchdog role in making sure that districts are enacting security steps.

"Once we embarked on this road after the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, we pretty much knew that every year we were going to have to go back to this subject and make tweaks," said Sen. Manny Diaz, R-Miami. "After we made these changes and a year goes by and some of the things that work and others needed to be tightened up... we've tried to advance the ball down the field and make our security laws better and tighter."

A grand jury report last month found widespread problems with how counties were complying with provisions of the school security law approved within weeks of the attack at the Parkland high school, in which 17 students and staff were killed and another 17 wounded.

DeSantis opens Legislature facing policy pushback from lawmakers

DeSantis opens 2020 session with demand for more on environment, education

The grand jury, ordered by Gov. Ron DeSantis, concluded that many school districts still had security plans "held together with nothing more than chewing gum, duct tape and hope."

Amid reports that 200 schools, most of them charter schools, did not have armed security on campus at the start of the 2019-2020 year, jurors cited serious potential lapses at charters, along with radio communication failures and problems with the wasteful training of school personnel to serve as guardians, who later failed either to pass background tests or psychological evaluations.

Many of the issues mentioned in the grand jury report are addressed in the bill advanced Tuesday. But the legislation provides no additional money to school districts, which have been complaining about the cost of the security measures since they were proposed in 2018.

Diaz acknowledged that more dollars may be needed.

"Our purview is the policy," he said. "We're going to lay out the policy that we think needs to improve. The appropriation committee... has to review these to see if there's a cost, if there's money that can be shifted from other things. It all depends."

One change proposed by a Polk County university instructor, Robert Pincus, would have lawmakers require school districts to have school counselors devote at least 80 percent of their day to actual counseling.

At a time when students seeking mental health services are becoming a heightened focus of their work, Pincus said counselors are still being pulled away to assist with such routine school duties as monitoring lunch rooms, bus coordination and test proctoring.

An 80 percent rule "gives school counselors power to say to the principals that I'm here for the students," Pincus said.

———

©2020 The Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Visit The Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, Fla.) at www.jacksonville.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

More in Education
Two people were taken into custody Tuesday night related to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old student at Bellaire High School, according to the City of Bellaire and Houston ISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan.
1 student dead, 2 people in custody following shooting at Houston high school
Relationship of those apprehended and the victim remain unclear
Jan 15th, 2020
Students hold candles during a vigil at Butler High School in the wake of the shooting death of 16-year-old sophomore Bobby McKeithen by 16-year-old freshman Jatwan Craig Cuffie at the school on Oct. 29, 2018. Cuffie pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Charlotte spent over $1M on emergency communications solution that doesn't work
Solution was supposed to enable teachers to trigger alarms with buttons on their ID badges
Jan 13th, 2020
Schools across the Pittsburg Unified School District were struck by a ransomware attack during the winter break, shutting down the district&rsquo;s email and server for a period of time
Hackers hit Calif. school district with ransomware attack
Pittsburg email and server impacted, no indication that personal data was compromised
Jan 8th, 2020
Beginning this month, the Lockport School District, near the Canadian border, will become one of the first school systems in the country to try out facial recognition software.
N.Y. school district to push forward with facial recognition software despite privacy concerns
Lockport schools to become one of first school systems in the country to use the technology
Jan 6th, 2020
Recently, the NCIS launched a project to update and improve visual monitoring of the overall campus. Now, NCIS&rsquo;s overall video surveillance includes a multitude of VIVOTEK solutions.
VIVOTEK technology secures National Center for International Schools
Company’s cameras watch over NCIS' San Francisco campus
Dec 19th, 2019
An intrusion system can be the heart of a commercial solution that increases security and makes systems easier to use.
Commercial Applications for Cutting-Edge Intrusion and Alarm Tech
Market and take advantage of these capabilities to expand the value of security systems in the retail, bank, school and office verticals
Dec 12th, 2019
Temitope Akinyemi, the chief privacy officer for the New York State Eduction Department, wrote to Lockport Superintendent Michelle Bradley saying that if privacy changes, which further clarify students won&apos;t be in the system database, are made then the state education department will allow the district to use its facial and object recognition system.
N.Y. school district moves closer to being able to use facial, object recognition system
State's chief privacy officer says if Lockport adopts privacy recommendations then they will be allowed to use controversial tech
Dec 4th, 2019
Since Addison Community Schools&apos; budget doesn&apos;t allow for armed police, the district&apos;s superintendent and school board are considering whether to become one of the first districts in Michigan where teachers can carry concealed firearms.
Rural Michigan school district may become the state's first to arm teachers
Potentially precedent-setting move in Addison could lay groundwork for other districts
Dec 2nd, 2019
School boards across Illinois have said no to allowing teachers and other employees to carry guns at schools.
Illinois school boards vote against allowing teachers, staff to carry guns
Similar measure before the state school board association was voted down last year
Nov 25th, 2019
Lacking permission to use its 300 digital cameras for facial recognition, officials at the Lockport City School District came up with another idea: Use the cameras to look for guns instead.
N.Y. school district wants to use facial-recognition system to watch for guns
Without permission to use technology on faces, Lockport schools seek to use solution to detect other threats
Nov 25th, 2019
As Coral Springs High teachers hid with students in their classrooms, terrified of a reported intruder, they received a text instructing them to open their doors &mdash; a violation of emergency procedures.
Missing keys cause confusion during lockdown at Fla. high school
Teachers received texts instructing them to open doors for police, a violation of procedure
Nov 21st, 2019
Melissa Perez, with her dog Bandit, offers prayers and respect on Friday morning, Nov. 15, 2019, at a makeshift memorial at Central Park for the victims of Saugus High School shooting in Santa Clarita, Calif.
Experts express concerns over active shooter drills in wake of shooting at Calif. high school
Some believe the increasingly aggressive drills have gone too far
Nov 18th, 2019
Matt Hartman, Police Captain for the Pleasantville, N.J., Police Department, speaks at a news conference on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, after shootings the previous night during a football game at Pleasantville High School.
3 wounded in shooting at high school football game in New Jersey
Authorities arrest 6 in connection with attack
Nov 18th, 2019
Students were escorted by police from Saugus High School on Nov. 14, 2019 after at least three people were wounded and two killed in a shooting when a gunman opened fire on the Santa Clarita, Calif., campus early Thursday.
Suspect in California high school shooting dies
Authorities don't believe victims were targeted in attack, motive still under investigation
Nov 18th, 2019