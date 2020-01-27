More than 100 faculty members at Johns Hopkins call for university to abandon private policing plan

Md. governor signed bill last year allowing university to create a police force

Lillian Reed
The Baltimore Sun
Jan 27th, 2020
A group of 101 faculty members at Johns Hopkins University have signed a letter to the board of trustees opposing the plan to create an armed school police force.
A group of 101 faculty members at Johns Hopkins University have signed a letter to the board of trustees opposing the plan to create an armed school police force.
(Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

A group of 101 Johns Hopkins University faculty members have signed a letter to the board of trustees opposing the plan to create an armed school police force.

The faculty members sent the letter to the university’s board members Jan. 13, laying out six detailed objections to what they call a “misconceived” plan. Among the grievances, signers were concerned the police force could reduce accountability and transparency to the public and reinforce an image of Hopkins as a “gated community.”

“If Johns Hopkins wants to cultivate better relations with its neighbors and with the City government, the creation of a private police department is exactly the wrong move," the letter states.

The 101 faculty members represent about 1.7% of the 6,000 faculty members across Hopkins’ three Baltimore campuses.

The letter echoes a similar statement signed by more than 60 faculty members in February 2019 opposing proposed state legislation to authorize creation of a university police force.

A university spokeswoman said in a statement that Hopkins officials are taking a “careful and deliberative approach to the establishment” of a police force.

“We appreciate that some of those who opposed the legislation last year continue to have concerns about the establishment of a police department, even as others are impatient for us to move more quickly as we all continue to grapple with high levels of violent crime across our city,” spokeswoman Karen Lancaster said in an email.

In April, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill allowing Hopkins to create a force of armed officers. The law authorizes Hopkins police to patrol within a tight perimeter around its Homewood academic campus, the medical campus in East Baltimore and the Peabody Institute conservatory in Mount Vernon.

The approval came amid heated community debates, student sit-ins and lobbying from the university.

Despite the university’s advances toward creating the police force, the faculty members are hopeful there’s still time to abandon the plan, said Toby Ditz, a professor at Hopkins’ Krieger School of Arts & Sciences who signed the letter.

“I don’t think it’s spitting in the wind or being unrealistic to make a principled stand against [university policing]," Ditz said.

Faculty members who signed the letter believe their message to the board comes at a turning point to stop implementation.

“JHU has not yet progressed very far with implementation,” signers said in a news release. “So it is still feasible to argue Hopkins can and should abandon its plan. But this may not remain true for much longer.”

Hopkins officials announced nominations in December for its police accountability board, which were then submitted to the Maryland State Senate for confirmation this legislative session.

A search is underway for a vice president of security before the university begins developing a memorandum of understanding with the Baltimore Police Department formalizing its police operations.

Once drafted, the MOU will be posted online and presented to the public in at least two forums. The City Council and other residents will have 30 days to review the proposal and submit comments.

A Johns Hopkins police force would join several other Baltimore schools that already have their own in place, including Morgan State University, Coppin State University, the University of Baltimore and the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Baltimore Sun reporter Talia Richman contributed to this article.

———

©2020 The Baltimore Sun

Visit The Baltimore Sun at www.baltimoresun.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

More in Education
All school districts in Kentucky would have armed school resource officers under legislation unveiled Monday in the Kentucky Senate.
Kentucky bill would require armed officers in schools
Proposed legislation would also shift responsibility of active shooter training from Department of Education to Department of Criminal Justice
Jan 15th, 2020
Two people were taken into custody Tuesday night related to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old student at Bellaire High School, according to the City of Bellaire and Houston ISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan.
1 student dead, 2 people in custody following shooting at Houston high school
Relationship of those apprehended and the victim remain unclear
Jan 15th, 2020
Students hold candles during a vigil at Butler High School in the wake of the shooting death of 16-year-old sophomore Bobby McKeithen by 16-year-old freshman Jatwan Craig Cuffie at the school on Oct. 29, 2018. Cuffie pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Charlotte spent over $1M on emergency communications solution that doesn't work
Solution was supposed to enable teachers to trigger alarms with buttons on their ID badges
Jan 13th, 2020
Schools across the Pittsburg Unified School District were struck by a ransomware attack during the winter break, shutting down the district&rsquo;s email and server for a period of time
Hackers hit Calif. school district with ransomware attack
Pittsburg email and server impacted, no indication that personal data was compromised
Jan 8th, 2020
Beginning this month, the Lockport School District, near the Canadian border, will become one of the first school systems in the country to try out facial recognition software.
N.Y. school district to push forward with facial recognition software despite privacy concerns
Lockport schools to become one of first school systems in the country to use the technology
Jan 6th, 2020
Recently, the NCIS launched a project to update and improve visual monitoring of the overall campus. Now, NCIS&rsquo;s overall video surveillance includes a multitude of VIVOTEK solutions.
VIVOTEK technology secures National Center for International Schools
Company’s cameras watch over NCIS' San Francisco campus
Dec 19th, 2019
An intrusion system can be the heart of a commercial solution that increases security and makes systems easier to use.
Commercial Applications for Cutting-Edge Intrusion and Alarm Tech
Market and take advantage of these capabilities to expand the value of security systems in the retail, bank, school and office verticals
Dec 12th, 2019
Temitope Akinyemi, the chief privacy officer for the New York State Eduction Department, wrote to Lockport Superintendent Michelle Bradley saying that if privacy changes, which further clarify students won&apos;t be in the system database, are made then the state education department will allow the district to use its facial and object recognition system.
N.Y. school district moves closer to being able to use facial, object recognition system
State's chief privacy officer says if Lockport adopts privacy recommendations then they will be allowed to use controversial tech
Dec 4th, 2019
Since Addison Community Schools&apos; budget doesn&apos;t allow for armed police, the district&apos;s superintendent and school board are considering whether to become one of the first districts in Michigan where teachers can carry concealed firearms.
Rural Michigan school district may become the state's first to arm teachers
Potentially precedent-setting move in Addison could lay groundwork for other districts
Dec 2nd, 2019
School boards across Illinois have said no to allowing teachers and other employees to carry guns at schools.
Illinois school boards vote against allowing teachers, staff to carry guns
Similar measure before the state school board association was voted down last year
Nov 25th, 2019
Lacking permission to use its 300 digital cameras for facial recognition, officials at the Lockport City School District came up with another idea: Use the cameras to look for guns instead.
N.Y. school district wants to use facial-recognition system to watch for guns
Without permission to use technology on faces, Lockport schools seek to use solution to detect other threats
Nov 25th, 2019
As Coral Springs High teachers hid with students in their classrooms, terrified of a reported intruder, they received a text instructing them to open their doors &mdash; a violation of emergency procedures.
Missing keys cause confusion during lockdown at Fla. high school
Teachers received texts instructing them to open doors for police, a violation of procedure
Nov 21st, 2019
Melissa Perez, with her dog Bandit, offers prayers and respect on Friday morning, Nov. 15, 2019, at a makeshift memorial at Central Park for the victims of Saugus High School shooting in Santa Clarita, Calif.
Experts express concerns over active shooter drills in wake of shooting at Calif. high school
Some believe the increasingly aggressive drills have gone too far
Nov 18th, 2019
Matt Hartman, Police Captain for the Pleasantville, N.J., Police Department, speaks at a news conference on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, after shootings the previous night during a football game at Pleasantville High School.
3 wounded in shooting at high school football game in New Jersey
Authorities arrest 6 in connection with attack
Nov 18th, 2019