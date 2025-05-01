Texas health agency data breach now impacts 94,000 SNAP recipients

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has identified an additional 33,000 people whose personal information may have been exposed in a previously announced data breach.

The agency, which administers a number of the state’s social services, announced in January that employees of the agency had “improperly” accessed people’s personal information. The breach exposed at least 61,000 Texans to potential fraud, the agency said at the time.

The incident impacted Texans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which helps low-income families buy food.

With the additional announcement on Wednesday, the agency has now identified at least 94,000 people whose data may have been exposed.

In both announcements, the Health and Human Services Commission wrote that a variety of personal information may have been exposed. That includes full names and addresses, Social Security numbers, and banking information, among other information.

The agency initially announced the data breach on the same day that The Texas Tribune published an article about the incident.

The agency has terminated nine employees in connection with the breach, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

“HHSC is strengthening internal security controls and working to implement additional fraud prevention measures, including enhanced monitoring and alerts to detect suspicious activity,” the agency wrote in its Wednesday announcement.

“HHSC understands the impact this privacy breach may have and is committed to protecting the confidential information of those we serve.”

The commission is encouraging all SNAP recipients to check their accounts for potential fraud and to report anything suspicious to law enforcement. Impacted SNAP recipients can visit their local benefits office to replace any lost benefits.

The agency is also offering two years of credit monitoring, for free, to the impacted people. Everyone impacted was notified by mail by Wednesday, the agency said.

The agency has posted additional information in an FAQ on its website.