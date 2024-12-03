Cyware launches Healthcare Threat Intelligence Platform

Cyware, a provider of threat intelligence management, low-code/no-code security automation, and cyber fusion solutions, today announced the launch of its Healthcare Threat Intelligence Platform (HC-TIP), a solution specifically designed to facilitate accelerated cyber response in the healthcare sector. With healthcare systems increasingly targeted by sophisticated cyberattacks, including ransomware and medical device exploits, Cyware’s HC-TIP offers a robust platform for healthcare organizations to more efficiently and effectively defend against the specific threats targeting their industry.

The healthcare industry faces unique cybersecurity challenges, including the protection of sensitive patient data, safeguarding connected medical devices, and ensuring the continuous operation of critical healthcare services. The Cyware HC-TIP is tailored to these needs, leveraging healthcare-specific threat feeds, real-time dashboards, and advanced threat intelligence tools to provide a comprehensive security solution.

“Because they are valuable targets for adversaries, healthcare entities require security tools that are tailored to their specific needs. The Healthcare Threat Intelligence Platform offers pre-configured feeds, rules, and visualizations that healthcare security teams can immediately use to enhance and accelerate their defenses,” said Sachin Jade, Chief Product Officer at Cyware. “With this industry-specific platform, we’re enabling organizations to not only stay compliant with regulations but also reduce their attack surface and improve their proactive defense strategies.”

Errol Weiss, Chief Security Officer at Health-ISAC and Cyware customer, expressed the critical need for this innovation: “Healthcare is one of the most targeted sectors by cybercriminals. Having a threat intelligence platform that’s designed specifically for our industry will allow healthcare organizations to quickly access relevant, actionable insights that can make a tangible difference in defending against sophisticated attacks.”

Preconfigured, the platform integrates industry-specific threat feeds from leading sources along with healthcare-focused feeds like HHS.gov and Healthcare InfoSecurity. These resources help organizations track healthcare-specific threats, including vulnerabilities in electronic health records (EHRs) and medical devices. Additionally, Cyware’s HC-TIP offers built-in tagging for healthcare and pharmaceutical threats, making it easier for organizations to categorize and analyze data.

Rachel James, Health-ISAC Threat Intelligence Committee member, noted, “In an environment where time is critical, healthcare security teams need tools that allow them to do more with less effort but with greater accuracy. Cyware's Healthcare Threat Intelligence Platform is designed to quickly identify and respond to healthcare-specific threats, empowering organizations to stay ahead of attacks without being overwhelmed by complexity.”

Tony Cook, Sr. Director, IR, TI, Proactive Services at GuidePoint Security, emphasized the role of tailored solutions for healthcare channel partners: “Healthcare organizations face increasingly complex cyber threats, and channel partners play a critical role in helping them address these challenges. Cyware’s Healthcare Threat Intelligence Platform empowers partners with a solution that’s purpose-built for the healthcare sector, enabling efficient and effective threat-driven decision-making. As a premier partner of Cyware, we look forward to helping healthcare clients defend against sophisticated attacks while improving overall security outcomes.”

Key features of Cyware’s Healthcare Threat Intelligence Platform include:

Healthcare-Specific Threat Feeds : Aggregates threat intelligence related to ransomware, medical device vulnerabilities, and compliance threats.

: Aggregates threat intelligence related to ransomware, medical device vulnerabilities, and compliance threats. Industry-Specific Tagging and Saved Searches : Pre-configured tagging and searches to streamline access to relevant data for threat hunting and investigation.

: Pre-configured tagging and searches to streamline access to relevant data for threat hunting and investigation. Healthcare Threat Landscape Dashboard : A real-time view of threats, vulnerabilities, and ongoing alerts specific to the healthcare sector.

: A real-time view of threats, vulnerabilities, and ongoing alerts specific to the healthcare sector. Automated TTP Mapping MITRE ATT&CK: Automated mapping to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, with support included for the Cyber Kill Chain and Diamond Model of Intrusion Analysis.

By offering these healthcare-focused capabilities, Cyware’s HC-TIP provides timely and accurate threat detection, helps organizations maintain compliance with regulations such as HIPAA and GDPR, and enables faster, data-driven decision-making. The platform is designed to streamline workflows, prioritize high-severity threats, and reduce the attack surface across healthcare networks.

Cyware’s HC-TIP will be available later this month for healthcare organizations looking to fortify their cybersecurity posture with a solution that delivers rapid time-to-value and robust industry-specific protection.

For more information on Cyware’s Healthcare Threat Intelligence Platform, register for Cyware's December 17 virtual event, or learn more at https://www.cyware.com/healthcare.