ZeroEyes and Metrasens partner to enhance layered security approach in hospitals and schools

ZeroEyes and Metrasens today announced a new industry partnership. This collaboration will enhance safety measures across campuses nationwide, including hospitals and schools, by combining leading-edge detection technologies to better protect customers in these environments.

Through this partnership, ZeroEyes and Metrasens combine their strengths to create a layered security approach that benefits both the education and healthcare sectors. ZeroEyes' AI-powered solution leverages existing security cameras to proactively detect brandished firearms, instantly identifying visible threats in real time. Meanwhile, Metrasens' advanced concealed weapons screening technology focuses on identifying hidden dangers and detecting concealed weapons without disrupting the flow of daily activities. Combined, these solutions offer a comprehensive, layered security approach, addressing both visible and hidden threats to ensure a safer environment.

Metrasens Ultra, a concealed weapons detection system, uses cutting-edge technology to swiftly and accurately detect potential threats, including concealed weapons. With advanced sensor technology, it reliably detects ferrous items like guns, knives, and even vapes. Its lightweight, portable design and intuitive interface make it easy to operate in diverse environments. Widely adopted by school districts and hospitals nationwide, it provides precise weapons screening and integrates seamlessly into any setting, leveraging advanced algorithms, machine learning, and sensor technology to ensure the detection of threat items.

"Security, especially in hospitals and schools, should create an environment of safety and reassurance, fostering comfort and well-being," said Simon Goodyear, CEO of Metrasens. "We understand that there's no one-size-fits-all solution, so we're thrilled to partner with ZeroEyes to offer a complete weapons detection solution to our current and future customers."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence—including visual description, gun type, and last known location—to law enforcement and local staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"ZeroEyes is dedicated to eliminating gun violence, and our partnerships are instrumental in making this a reality," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Working with Metrasens to enhance the security of organizations across the country is a privilege, and we are excited to continue expanding our efforts to safeguard even more lives."