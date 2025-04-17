Florida State University student union shooting leaves six injured, one critically

Details remained vague about two hours later. One person was in custody, according to multiple media outlets, though police had yet to confirm that to the Miami Herald.

A Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare spokeswoman confirmed that six people were being treated for injuries after the incident. Five were in serious condition, she said. One person was in critical condition.

Local and state police were on the scene, as well as the FBI, according to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters Thursday from the Oval Office, said he’d been briefed on the shooting. “It’s horrible that things like this take place,” the president said.

Videos posted to social media shortly after the shooting was first reported showed students walking with their hands raised and officers running with guns drawn. Later, videos showed police calmly directing students about where they could and couldn’t go on campus.

Tallahassee police said a student reunification center had been set up at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

“Our prayers are with our FSU family, and state law enforcement is actively responding,” Gov. Ron DeSantis posted to X.