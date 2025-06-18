John Loud accepts ESA's Top Honor at ESX 2025

The Electronic Security Association (ESA) announced that John Loud, President of Georgia-based LOUD Security Systems, is the recipient of the 2024 Morris F. Weinstock Person of the Year Award. The honor, which recognizes the lifetime achievement and service of an individual to the security and life safety industry, was implemented in 1970 in tribute to the remarkable contributions made by industry trailblazer Morris F. Weinstock.

As ESA Chairman and COO of Doyle Security Kevin Stone points out, "John Loud exemplifies everything the Morris F. Weinstock award stands for—vision, integrity, and a tireless commitment to advancing our industry. His leadership, both as president of LOUD Security Systems and during his time as ESA Chairman, has left an indelible mark on our association and the professionals we serve. John's passion for protecting people and growing the next generation of leaders makes him more than deserving of this honor."

Ironically enough, Loud did not begin his career anywhere close to the electronic security industry. His journey began with a degree in political science, after which he served as a flight attendant in training to be a pilot. It was a chance encounter that led him to start a business in the electronic security industry. And he hasn’t looked back since.

From asking industry colleagues for advice to getting involved in the community, Loud has prioritized networking throughout his career. This focus has revealed itself in his company as well, according to Loud. Since it was founded in 1995, LOUD Security has grown to employ 60 people and serves more than ten thousand customers across the United States—a level of growth that Loud attributes to being community-oriented, volunteering, and the company’s distinctive premise: 'To combine Today’s Technology with Old Fashioned Service for every customer it touches.' Loud has long been known for his ongoing passion and commitment to advancing the security and life safety industry. His mark has been beyond impressive.

“I am humbled to receive the Weinstock award, especially when I think of the people who have come before me,” Loud states. “For 30 years now, it has been a privilege to work in this industry with so many collaborative and innovative professionals. Together, we continue to bring the newest technology to our communities, building a safer and more secure community."

This year’s ESX Weinstock Celebration will take place on June 18th at the home of the Braves—under the lights at Truist Park as the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets.

ESX attendees can add the Weinstock Celebration ticket to their registration purchase and are encouraged to wear their best baseball attire. The fee includes your ballpark ticket, access to the Hank Aaron Terrace, and food/beverage (alcoholic drinks available for purchase separately).

ESA 2024’s Weinstock Award and Celebration is sponsored by ESA’s Diamond Executive Strategic Partner, Resideo.