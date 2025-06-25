SIA, SecuritySpecifiers Launch Scholarship for Young Consultants

The Security Industry Association (SIA) and SecuritySpecifiers have teamed up to introduce a new scholarship program aimed at supporting young professionals in the technical security consulting field.

The CONSULT Scholarship will provide three individuals in 2025 with full access to the CONSULT Technical Security Symposium, taking place Oct. 3-6 in Denver, according to an announcement.

The initiative is designed to assist emerging consultants, designers, and specifiers by giving them an opportunity to attend CONSULT — the industry’s only event dedicated exclusively to technical security design professionals. The program is being presented with direct financial support from Hanwha Vision, Windy City Wire, among additional sponsors to be named.

“By co-sponsoring this scholarship for the CONSULT Technical Security Symposium, several outstanding young professionals will have the opportunity to get a broader view of their profession and the industry in general,” said Ray Coulombe, founder and managing director of SecuritySpecifiers.

Geoff Kohl, senior director of marketing at SIA, added, “We’re proud to expand our commitment to furthering the careers of young professionals with the SIA-SecuritySpecifiers Scholarship to CONSULT, which has long been established as the annual peer-to-peer gathering for technical security specifiers.”

Each recipient of the CONSULT Scholarship will receive:

A full-access pass to CONSULT 2025 (valued at $800)

Access to all symposium sessions, meals, and events

A one-on-one mentorship session with A&E/consulting leaders from sponsoring companies

A sponsored dinner during the event

An invitation to join SIA RISE, a community focused on supporting up-and-coming leaders in the security industry

Applicants must be 35 or younger at the time of the event, work full-time in security design or consulting at a consulting or A&E firm, and have at least one year of industry experience. Preference will be given to applicants from SIA member companies.

The scholarship reflects SIA and SecuritySpecifiers’ shared commitment to workforce development and to attracting and retaining top talent in security system design and specification, a key component to ensuring the industry's continued success, according to the announcement.

For additional eligibility information and application details, go here.