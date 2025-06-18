Fortem Technologies opens new Utah manufacturing headquarters

As drone warfare reshapes global conflicts and autonomous aerial threats grow more sophisticated, Fortem Technologies today officially opened a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility designed to meet surging demand for its counter-drone systems.

The new 51,000-square-foot building in Lindon more than doubles Fortem’s previous capacity and marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to secure airspace around the world.

From its expanded base in Utah, Fortem will produce its flagship DroneHunter and DroneKiller interceptors and TrueView radar systems. The new facility enables Fortem to bring previously outsourced manufacturing in-house, cut production lead times, and scale up output dramatically in response to growing customer demand.

“Drones have upended the economics of air warfare. For a few thousand dollars, our adversaries can now threaten assets worth billions,” said Jon Gruen, CEO of Fortem Technologies. “This new facility is a direct response to that reality. It gives us the scale, speed, and integration needed to build the counter-drone systems America and its allies require—not in five years, but right now.”

Fortem’s previous headquarters was located on the sixth floor of an office building in Pleasant Grove, with limited manufacturing space and no on-site flight testing capability. The new facility—just a five-minute walk from the old one—features over 10,000 square feet of dedicated manufacturing space and on-site flight testing areas, allowing production teams to assemble, test, and rework systems without leaving the premises. The building also supports future expansion with pre-permitted plans for an additional 15,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

At full capacity, the Lindon facility can produce:

600 radar units per month

40 DroneHunter interceptors per month

300+ ground-launched air-to-air munitions (GLAAMs) per month

20 drone hangars per month—a manufacturing capability Fortem previously outsourced

“This facility is a game-changer for how we build and deploy advanced air-defense systems,” said Fortem Technologies Chief Operating Officer Jim Housinger. “We’ve eliminated the inefficiencies of off-site testing and fragmented production. Now our engineers and manufacturing teams are under one roof, with the ability to build, test, rework, and ship—all in the same day. That agility is critical when the threats are evolving by the hour.”

The Lindon facility is fully operational and currently shipping product. The company, which holds ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certifications, is expanding its in-house radar assembly and reducing reliance on foreign electronics suppliers. Fortem’s team in Utah has grown to over 100 employees, with room to double headcount as production ramps.