Scientists look to stop terrorists from getting radioactive material for 'dirty bombs'

System used to track radioactive materials at Wash. laboratory could soon be available commercially

Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.)
Jan 22nd, 2020
A system developed at the Department of Energy national laboratory in Richland, Wash.,combines radio frequency tags, global positioning systems, radiation detection and software to keep track of radioactive materials. It also can detect tampering and issue alerts.
A system developed at the Department of Energy national laboratory in Richland, Wash.,combines radio frequency tags, global positioning systems, radiation detection and software to keep track of radioactive materials. It also can detect tampering and issue alerts.
(Image courtesy bigstockphoto.com)

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory system to help keep radioactive materials used by industry out of the hands of terrorists should soon be available commercially.

Radioactive materials — called radioactive sources — are used by industry for tasks that use radiation to supply information.

For example, the radiation can be used to help determine the extent of oil fields or to verify the quality of welding seams at construction or other job sites.

The system developed at the Department of Energy national laboratory in Richland combines radio frequency tags, global positioning systems, radiation detection and software to keep track of radioactive materials. It also can detect tampering and issue alerts.

“The system is a first line of defense against radiological terrorism and provides situational awareness if the material is tampered with or moved from where it is supposed to be,” said Brian Higgins, PNNL manager of the project.

The thousands of radioactive sources used by industry worldwide are mostly of limited use for “dirty bombs” with a goal of seriously sickening or killing humans by spewing radiological contamination, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The PNNL technology, developed with funding from the National Nuclear Security Administration could be used in industry in the United States or internationally, which would reduce the risk of such material crossing borders to enter the United States.

PNNL system to go international

The federal agency already has deployed the technology in a dozen places in the United States and is now working with PNNL’s initial commercialization partner, Golden Security Services, and international partners to secure mobile radiation sources outside the United States.

Golden Security Systems, of Miami, Fla., will produce the system and expects to sell the technology, called Mobile Source Transit Security, in Latin America first.

It has exclusive rights to commercialize the technology in Mexico, Central America and South America and non-exclusive rights to market it in the United States and Canada.

“Technology transfer to industry is an important mission of the laboratory, especially in the area of nuclear security, where the consequences can be severe,” said Kannan Krishnaswami, who manages commercialization of national security technologies for PNNL.

PNNL partnered with Baker Hughes, an international oil field services company, to understand the security issues for radioactive sources security and industries’ operational needs.

Oil field mapping is a particular concern because an oil mapping truck can travel several hundred miles from its home base, carrying radiation sources inside casks that shield radiation and help meet U.S. Department of Transportation requirements.

The Mobile Source Transit Security’s sensor technology and software can track the truck and radiation sources and alert officials if the radiation source moves from where it is supposed to be.

The system also can detect changes in radiation levels, which can indicate material has been removed from its shielding cask.

Before the system was commercialized it was made more rugged to withstand the elements on job sites, said Kurt Silvers, lead engineer on the PNNL project.

“Seeing actual products go out in the field feels good,” he said.

———

©2020 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.)

Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

More in Chemical, Biological, Radiation, Nuclear & Explosives Detection
Heuresis Corp.
Aug 31st, 2017
dsa detection 599475ddbebf7
DSA Detection
DSA Detection manufactures and distributes explosive trace detection (ETD) instruments.
Aug 16th, 2017
R100 banner 582e12ed3536d
FLIR identiFINDER R100 Personal Radiation Detector
Rugged Device Incorporates Wireless Connectivity for Monitoring and Tracking Threats in Real Time
Nov 17th, 2016
DSC00530 Fido X2 vehicle screening checkpoint 5630d159d7c8f
Fido X2 Handheld Explosives Trace Detector from FLIR
A cost-effective sensing instrument for law enforcement agencies
Oct 28th, 2015
Flir&apos;s new Fido X2 Handheld Explosives Trace Detector.
Flir's Fido X2 Handheld Explosives Trace Detector
A cost-effective sensing instrument for law enforcement agencies that delivers exceptional performance
Oct 22nd, 2015
Morpho&apos;s Itemiser 4DX has received ECAC approval for explosives screening.
Morpho Detection's Itemiser 4DX Non-Radioactive Trace Detector
Itemiser 4DX streamlines deployment and operations, enhances explosives detection capabilities
Nov 25th, 2014
Smiths Detection launched its new portable, IONSCAN 600 trace explosives detector at ASIS 2014 this week.
IONSCAN 600 portable desktop explosives trace detector
ASIS 2015 Booth #2701
Nov 19th, 2014
Detextra Rapiscan 546ce40f0da22
DETECTRA HX Hand-Held Explosive Trace Detection System
Nov 19th, 2014
Report: Security screening market to be worth over $9B by 2020
Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.46 percent over the next 6 years
Oct 13th, 2014
Smiths Detection launched its new portable, IONSCAN 600 trace explosives detector at ASIS 2014 this week.
Smiths Detection launches new portable trace explosives detector
IONSCAN 600 designed to be lighter, faster and more flexible than previous generations of screening technology
Sep 29th, 2014
Introduced in the House last week by Rep. Janice Hahn (D-Calif.), the SCAN Act would provide federal funding to select U.S. ports for the installation of advanced inspection technology that would provide 100 percent screening of all incoming shipping containers.
House bill seeks to increase scanning of cargo at U.S. ports for threats
SCAN Act would outfit select ports with advanced inspection technology
Sep 15th, 2014
Report: Global market for detection equipment in airports worth more than $740M globally
Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent over the next four years
Aug 29th, 2014
American Science and Engineering reports Q1 2015 financial results
CEO says company is seeing 'quarter-to-quarter' volatility
Aug 5th, 2014
AS&amp;E&apos;s MINI Z system recently won the &apos;Best of What&rsquo;s New&apos; award from Popular Science.
AS&E's MINI Z Handheld Z Backscatter Imaging System
MINI Z provides public safety and security officials with fast, portable, real-time imaging to detect drugs, contraband, and explosives
Jun 20th, 2014