TechGuard Security powers statewide K–12 cybersecurity initiative in Ohio

TechGuard Security recently announced that its S.H.I.E.L.D. Cybersecurity Awareness Training Platform has been selected as the foundation for a statewide initiative to enhance cybersecurity readiness across Ohio’s K–12 education system.



This initiative, championed by Governor Mike DeWine and coordinated by the Management Council of the Ohio Education Computer Network (OECN), aims to equip school personnel across all districts with the tools and training needed to recognize and respond to modern cyber threats.

“Protecting our schools and equipping our teachers with training to help them identify and report cyberattacks makes our schools safer and stronger,” said Governor DeWine during the announcement.



Through this program, TechGuard’s S.H.I.E.L.D. platform will be made available to educators, administrators, and staff in more than 900 school districts and career centers, delivering dynamic, role-based cybersecurity training to help prevent phishing, ransomware, and social engineering attacks.



“TechGuard is honored to support Ohio’s proactive efforts in cybersecurity education,” said Carla Stone, CEO of TechGuard Security. “By empowering educators with knowledge, we help secure not just networks—but entire learning environments.”



The S.H.I.E.L.D. platform includes over 1,300 customizable modules specifically designed for K–12 roles, with built-in assessments and reporting tools to ensure engagement and measure progress.



Implementation is being led by the Management Council and Ohio’s 16 Information Technology Centers (ITCs), with full statewide adoption expected by the end of the 2025–2026 academic year.